swearing-in ceremony of Maharashtra CM: PM Modi arrives at Azad Maidan for the swearing-in ceremony of CM nominee Devendra Fadnavis | Watch





Maharashtra CM swearing-in: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at Azad Maidan in Mumbai on Thursday for the Maharashtra government's swearing-in ceremony.

The ceremony saw Devendra Fadnavis taking oath as the state's chief minister in front of thousands of supporters of the BJP-led Mahayuti. Notably, Governor CP Radhakrishnan administered the oath. Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde and Nationalist Congress Party chief Ajit Pawar were sworn in as deputy chief ministers of Maharashtra.

Notable leaders who were spotted at the event included Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde, NCP chief Ajit Pawar, CM N Chandrababu Naidu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, President BJP nationalist JP Nadda, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, UP CM Yogi Adityanath and CMs and deputy CMs. CMs of NDA-ruled states, Union ministers and NDA leaders, among others.

Devotional singer Kanhiya Mittal performed at the grand ceremony and several celebrities and dignitaries were also present. Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh and Madhuri Dixit, along with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar and his wife Anjali Tendulkar also attended the swearing-in ceremony today.

The ceremony took place two weeks after the announcement of the results of the legislative elections on November 23. Days after the results were declared, former Gujarat CM and BJP central observer Vijay Rupani announced that Devendra Fadnavis had been unanimously elected leader of the BJP's legislative party in the legislature. party meeting.

All about the new Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis was born in a middle-class family on July 22, 1970 in Nagpur. He holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Law, a Postgraduate Diploma in Business Management and a Diploma in Project Management. In 1992, Fadnavis was elected as a councilor of the Nagpur Municipal Corporation. This marked a breakthrough in his political career.

He served as the chief minister of Maharashtra between 2014 and 2019 and became the second youngest chief minister in the state's history after Sharad Pawar. Additionally, Fadnavis held key portfolios including Interior, General Administration, IT, Urban Development, Law and Justice, Ports, and Information and Public Relations.

