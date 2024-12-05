Trump calls for dismissal of charges in Georgia election interference case | Donald Trump





Donald Trump's Georgia lawyer has asked the state's appeals court to dismiss election interference charges against the president-elect, arguing that a sitting president is completely immune from indictment or any criminal, state or federal proceeding.

Attorney Steve Sadow's filing with the Georgia Court of Appeals asks the court to reject Trump's appeal of a lower court ruling allowing Fulton County Prosecutor Fani Willis to remain a prosecutor in the case, because the Fulton County Superior Court no longer has jurisdiction, given Trump's election victory.

The filing cites the Justice Department's decision to end federal charges against Trump last month, and a 2000 finding by the Office of Legal Counsel that the president cannot be subject to criminal prosecution by local prosecutors.

The constitution prohibits the placement[ing] vesting in a single prosecutor or grand jury the practical power to interfere with the ability of a popularly elected president to exercise his constitutional duties, Sadow wrote, citing the OLC memo.

The memo was released following the impeachment of President Bill Clinton, as perjury charges were being considered in the scandal over his affair with Monica Lewinsky. The rule was intended to apply to federal prosecutions, but the office concluded as a matter of law that the ban was categorical and that the charges did not matter while the president was still in office.

Sadow's filing does not ask the court to dismiss charges against other co-defendants in the election interference case, who do not enjoy the same constitutional protections as a president.

Trump faces eight charges in Georgia, including a racketeering charge for his efforts to overturn the result of the 2020 election in the state, after Georgia voted for Joe Biden to become president of the United States. Trump pleaded not guilty to the sprawling 2020 election interference case in Fulton County last year with 18 other co-defendants. Four of them have since reached plea deals and agreed to testify against the other defendants.

The case has been on hold since June, when the appeals court suspended proceedings to consider an appeal seeking Willis' removal from the case. The defendants contend that Willis' relationship with former special prosecutor Nathan Wade created an impermissible conflict of interest and an appearance of impropriety.

