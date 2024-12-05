Politics
Regarding the PDI-P not recognizing him as a cadre, Jokowi: This means that the party is an individual
SOLOKOMPAS.com – The 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) responded regarding the statement of the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDI-P) who declared that he was no longer considered a party official.
“Yes, it means the party is an individual,” Jokowi said during a meeting in Sumber area, Banjarsari district, Kota. SoloCentral Java, Thursday (05/12/2024).
Former DKI Jakarta Governor Admitted After PDI-P Secretary General's Statement Hasto Kristiyantohe is no longer affiliated with any political party.
Also read: Hasto: I insist, Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan
“Yes, the party becomes an individual, that’s all,” Jokowi said briefly.
Hasto Kristiyanto previously pointed out that Jokowi and his family are no longer members of the PDI-P.
This statement was made in response to Jokowi's claim that he still kept his PDI-P (KTA) membership card.
“I reiterate. Mr. Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan,” said Hasto, during a press conference at the Party School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Wednesday (04/12/ 2024).
Also read: The PDI-P fires 27 executives including Jokowi, Gibran and Bobby, this is the reason
Hasto explained that this decision was made because Jokowi and his family no longer fit the ideals held by the first President of the Republic of Indonesia, Soekarno, when building the Indonesian National Party (PNI).
On the other hand, the PDI-P views Jokowi and his family as having endless power ambitions.
