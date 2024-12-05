Committed to advancing unique India-Bhutan partnership, says PM Modi during meeting with Bhutanese king in New Delhi





Continuing the practice of regular high-level interactions to nurture the strong partnership between the two nations, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met in New Delhi for bilateral discussions on Thursday (December 5, 2024). Prime Minister Modi expressed his commitment to strengthening the unique and enduring partnership between India and Bhutan, while praising the King's vision for his country's growth and development. Delighted to welcome Their Majesties, the King and Queen of Bhutan, to India. Admire His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck's vision for Bhutan's progress and regional development. We remain committed to advancing the unique and enduring partnership between India and Bhutan,” Prime Minister Modi said on social media platform X. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar later called on the King of Bhutan and discussed the steady progress of the bilateral partnership. During the meeting, he assured India's full support for Bhutan's development goals. “I today visited His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck. He discussed the steady progress being made by the India-Bhutan partnership. He appreciated his guidance for its future growth. He also assured India’s full support for Bhutan’s development goals,” he said. posted on X. Regular high-level interactions

The basic framework of relations between India and Bhutan is the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation signed in 1949 and revised in 2007. India established diplomatic relations with Bhutan by establishing a special office in Thimphu in 1968 This relationship, characterized by deep mutual trust, goodwill and understanding, has been maintained through regular high-level visits, symbolizing the strong bond between the two countries. In June 2014, Prime Minister Modi was on a state visit to Bhutan in his first foreign visit after assuming office. He followed up with another visit in August 2019, where he launched four major bilateral projects. The visits of Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to India also played a key role in strengthening bilateral relations. Prime Minister Modi also visited Bhutan earlier this year. Meeting in Thimphu on March 22, 2024, Prime Minister Modi and King of Bhutan Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck discussed ways to further strengthen the transformative partnership between the two nations. They explored initiatives to expand bilateral collaboration in the areas of energy, development cooperation, youth, education, entrepreneurship and skills development. The two leaders also discussed progress in connectivity and investment proposals, particularly in the context of the Gelephu Mindfulness City project, the MEA said. In Thimphu, Prime Minister Modi also held talks with Bhutanese Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay; the two leaders decided to give impetus to the development partnership between the two nations. Additionally, Prime Minister Modi inaugurated a state-of-the-art maternal and child hospital in Thimphu, which was developed with the assistance of the Government of India. India has always supported Bhutan's socio-economic development by contributing to its five-year plans since the early 1960s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indianewsnetwork.com/en/20241205/committed-to-advancing-unique-partnership-between-india-and-bhutan-says-pm-modi-as-he-meets-bhutan-king-in-new-delh The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos