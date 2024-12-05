Why American Jews should give Donald Trump a chance





By Pini Dunner December 4, 2024

The prospect of President-elect Donald Trump's return to power has destabilized many American Jews, who traditionally vote Democratic. Memories of his first term marked by polarizing rhetoric, controversial policies and the perception of a flirtation with extremist elements remain.

Please let's all take a deep breath. American democracy is tough and resilient, and fears about Trump himself and his policies are greatly exaggerated. No one is saying that Trump's second term will be fun. Politics never is. But panic reactions anticipating the end of democracy or the rise of anti-Semitism are exaggerated and overheated.

I am a visibly Jewish Orthodox rabbi deeply involved in the life of the Jewish community; I clearly understand why some Jews who previously voted Democratic voted for Trump. The rise of anti-Semitism is a reality that I see and feel every day. Last December, amid vehement left-wing protests against Israel's war in Gaza, a couple walking to our synagogue on Shabbat morning was attacked. Authorities determined that the attack by a mentally ill person did not constitute a hate crime, but that only underscored the climate of fear that led my synagogue to significantly increase security.

There is good reason to hope that Trump will significantly improve this atmosphere. And while concerns about his personality and the risk that he might stoke right-wing anti-Semitism are reasonable, there is a real risk of forgetting how resilient the American government system has been during his first term.

There is no denying that Trump has made our shared political life more chaotic: late-night tweets, scandals, and the incessant news cycle around him can make the norms of governance seem crumbling.

And Trump's involvement with prominent purveyors of anti-Semitic rhetoric, including Tucker Carlson, is concerning. In a recent article in The Atlantic, Franklin Foer warned that Donald Trump was putting anti-Semites on the path to presidential succession and named scores of cranks who have dabbled in the oldest conspiracy theory of all, a belief that Jews control the world. The article claims that Trump's potential cabinet could become the highest-ranking group of anti-Semites in the White House in generations.

This position is too extreme. Yes, there are MAGA anti-Semites, but Trump's candidates have largely been extraordinarily supportive of Israel, a good indication that they have no interest in harming Jews. And Trump himself has a long and consistent history of friendship with Jews, enduring support for Jewish causes, and deep commitment to Israel.

Contrast this with the progressive movement, which has adopted anti-Israel rhetoric so extreme that it barely hides the horrific scourge of anti-Semitism. These are the people whose demonstration in front of a synagogue in the Pico-Robertson neighborhood last July led to violent clashes. I'm much more worried about them than I am about MAGA loyalists.

Democrats were willing to give Vice President Kamala Harris a chance, even though some of her political associates and friends were peddling anti-Israel rhetoric and actions, so why not give Trump the same chance ?

And let's not lose sight of what actually happened during Trump's first term. Despite the noise, the drama, and the constant sense of crisis, the American political system has held strong. The Overton Window The range of ideas considered acceptable in public discourse may have changed, but it has not broken. The extremes were kept at bay.

Trump promised sweeping, sweeping changes: an impenetrable wall on the southern border, the imprisonment of political opponents and the repeal of Obamacare. But in practice, many of these promises, which alarmed Jews along with other Democratic voters, turned out to be, at best, aspirations, a mixture of theater and vulgar rhetoric. The system's checks and balances, as well as political realities, have tempered Trump's power and prevented any radical departure from America's democratic foundations.

And when it came to what mattered most, economic strength and a strong foreign policy, Trump's record was strong. The stock market reached a peak that was only surpassed during the Clinton administration, and despite the economic downturn due to COVID-19, Trump's four-year unemployment rate was just 5%, below from the modern presidential average of 5.7%. Let's not forget the Abraham Accords, a historic achievement by the Trump administration that normalized relations between Israel and four majority-Muslim countries, the first such step since the 1994 peace treaty with Jordan.

During Trump's second term, the progress he made under the Abraham Accords could extend to Saudi Arabia and countless other Muslim states.

Even those who did not vote for Trump can surely rally behind efforts to resolve the unrest in the Middle East by neutralizing dangerous actors like Iran and Qatar and ensuring a stable future for the world's only Jewish state.

It's not about liking Trump or hating him. It's about recognizing that the system works. Take a deep breath, everyone. We have this.

Pini Dunner is the lead rabbi at YINBH-Beverly Hills Synagogue.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect those of the Forward. Discover more perspectives in Opinion. To contact opinion authors, send an email [email protected].

I hope you enjoyed this article. Before we go, I'd like to ask you to support the award-winning journalism nonprofit Forwards during this critical time.

We have set a goal of raising $260,000 by December 31st. It's an ambitious goal, but one that will give us the resources we need to invest in high-quality news, opinions, analysis and cultural coverage that isn't available anywhere else.

If you're feeling inspired to make an impact, now is the time to give something back. Join us as a member at your most generous level.

Rachel Fishman Feddersen, Publisher and CEO

With your support, be ready for whatever 2025 brings.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://forward.com/opinion/679669/trump-jews-israel/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos