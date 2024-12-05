Prime Minister Modi and the King of Bhutan reaffirm their commitment to strengthening and expanding their exemplary bilateral relations





Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital on Thursday. The two leaders greeted each other with a handshake and walked together. The two leaders exchanged ideas on the 'Gelephu Mindfulness City' initiative, a visionary project led by Wangchuk aimed at accelerating Bhutan's development and strengthening ties with India. Prime Minister Modi hosted a luncheon in honor of the King and Queen after the talks. During the talks, Prime Minister Modi spoke fondly of the “exceptionally warm hospitality” extended by the Bhutanese government and the Bhutanese people during his state visit to the Himalayan country in March. The statement issued by the MEA said: “The meeting underlined the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between India and Bhutan, reflecting the spirit of mutual trust, cooperation and deep understanding that underpins the relations bilateral relations between the two countries. “The Prime Minister and the King expressed satisfaction with the excellent state of bilateral relations, encompassing development cooperation, clean energy partnership, trade and investment, space and technology cooperation, as well as the links between peoples”, adds the press release. The statement also said: “They reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen this exemplary partnership in all sectors. The Prime Minister reiterated India's strong commitment to Bhutan's economic development, highlighting India's doubling of development support to Bhutan for its 13th Five Year Plan. period,”. “The King expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Modi and the people of India for their unwavering support for Bhutan’s aspirations for happiness, progress and prosperity,” the text added. Earlier today, King Wangchuck and Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck arrived in New Delhi for their two-day official visit to India. S Jaishankar, the foreign minister, welcomed them. Jaishankar said the “unique bonds of friendship” between the two countries will be further strengthened by the visit of the King of Bhutan to India. “I have the honor to welcome His Majesty the King of Bhutan, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, on his arrival in New Delhi today. His visit will further strengthen our unique bonds of friendship,” Jaishankar said in a message on X. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) announced that the King of Bhutan will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit. Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck will be visited by Jaishankar and senior officials of the Indian government. “India and Bhutan enjoy unique bonds of friendship and cooperation, characterized by mutual understanding and trust. The visit will provide an opportunity for both sides to review the full gamut of bilateral cooperation and further advance the exemplary bilateral partnership in various sectors,” said an MEA press release. Bhutanese Minister for Industry, Commerce and Employment Lyonpo Namgyal Dorji on December 2 hailed India as a strong supporter and source of inspiration for Bhutan. He emphasized that the trust and common values ​​between the two countries make India a key factor in helping Bhutan achieve its goals. Addressing the inaugural session of the 29th Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit 2024 in Delhi on Monday, Dorji said, “India's role as Bhutan's closest partner is no only a pillar of support but also a source of inspiration. The values ​​between our two countries make India a catalyst for Bhutan’s aspirations. Beyond itself, India offers opportunities, facilitates relationships and engagements for us. It is this spirit of collaboration and mutual growth that excites us. both countries.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://myind.net/Home/viewArticle/pm-modi-and-bhutan-king-reaffirm-to-bolster-and-expand-exemplary-bilateral-ties The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos