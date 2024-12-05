Meet the Rees-Moggs is enjoyable TV but I know I shouldn't like it





Meet the Rees-Moggs (Discovery+) is ridiculously enjoyable television. For a few episodes anyway.

I paid the 4.99 monthly fee because it has Jacob Rees-Mogg in it and I like it when I know I shouldn't.

Rees-Mogg is now a former Tory MP, a pro-Brexit, anti-immigration super toff who uses a PG Wodehouse book as his life story. Here we see him with his wife Helena and their six children in what must be considered the opposite of a reality TV show. Most of this genre now has tanned chavs permanently in their underwear on an island. It takes place between the Rees-Moggs' elegant London townhouse (he walks to Parliament) and a picture-perfect Somerset mansion in a chocolate box village designed by Agatha Christie; Helena's full name is Helena Anne Beatrice Wentworth Fitzwilliam de Chair; their sixth child is called Sixte. Jacob is running for re-election, but that's just a backdrop to the chaos within. There's no point having a huge mansion if your kids follow you everywhere, although that's where Helena shines. She's very ironic English, her emotions so completely repressed that I wouldn't want to be there when she finally blows her top. She's also very funny, predicting Jacobs' electoral demise with a kind of what-you-expect frankness. My 10 year old son walked in while I was watching all this and basically saw himself. Yes, Sixtus and his brothers (one of whom is called Anselm) are little gentlemen in cricket tops, but like my son, they love nothing better than Nintendo, Eminem and a few poop jokes. Dad's big job and his important friends stay in the background. They all go to Boris Johnson's 60th birthday party, but were left outside, parked in a layby with Shaun, the family's butler-chauffeur-cider maker. Shaun is a superb TV guy, fond of his employers, loyal to them but aware that it's all a bit ridiculous. When a Rees-Mogg election poster is defaced outside Jacob's mother's house with the words Posh Tw*t, Shaun is sent to sort the problem. Rather than get a new poster, he erases the words from the old one, muttering bitterly about the person who insulted his master. The show is beautifully shot, it's aristo-porn at its best. Rees-Mogg takes his election rejection in stride, until the mask slips as he leaves the counting center, where he outruns his wife in high heels as she struggles to keep up. This is a carefully curated version of Rees-Moggs. But if you like watching Posh People, you'll love watching this.

