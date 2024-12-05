Donald Trump invited to help redraw the border between US states





The Greater Idaho Movement, which is campaigning for eastern and central Oregon counties to secede from the state and join their neighbor, wrote to President-elect Donald Trump asking for his support.

In the letter, the group told Trump that “people here overwhelmingly voted for you,” adding, “We humbly ask for your support in helping the people of Eastern Oregon achieve what the people have said he wanted, namely to join Idaho.”

So far, 13 Oregon counties have voted to leave the state and join Idaho, with the most recent, Crook County, doing so in May 2024. The Greater Idaho Movement hopes they will be joined by Umatilla and Gilliam counties in their entirety, as well as Wasco. and Deschutes Counties in part. At this point, nearly two-thirds of Eastern Oregon would have voted to change state.

Supporters of the Greater Idaho proposal argue that the most conservative and least populated counties in eastern and central Oregon are currently unfairly dominated by large, predominantly liberal coastal cities like Portland and Salem.

The letter from the Greater Idaho Movement, signed by its president Mike McCarter, vice president Sandie Gilson and executive director Matt McCaw, was sent to Trump on Wednesday.

“We are pleased to see your new administration’s promise to solve old policy problems with new approaches,” the letter said.

“Unlike typical politicians, you have a unique ability to solve practical problems to get things done, and your support can bring a peaceful resolution to Oregon's long-standing east-west divide.”

The letter noted that Democrats have controlled the Oregon House, Senate and governor's office since 2007, arguing: “With more than 60 percent of the landmass, but only 9 percent of the population, residents of Eastern Oregon recognize that representative government will never come from Oregon because we are outvoted on every issue put forward by progressives.

McCarter, Gilson and McCaw concluded: “Eastern Oregonians have spoken and we aspire to join the family of small government and citizen-led systems that Idahoans enjoy, but we need the help from your administration to achieve this.

Newsweek reached out to the Trump transition team and the Greater Idaho Movement for comment via email and online request form, respectively.

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump during a visit to the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. The Greater Idaho Movement wrote to Trump… U.S. President-elect Donald Trump during a tour of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. The Greater Idaho Movement wrote to Trump asking him to support his campaign during his second term. More from Brandon Bell/Donald Trump

The Greater Idaho Project had initially proposed that part of southwest Oregon also secede from the state, but adapted its plans after voters in Douglas and Josephine counties rejected that proposal.

Legally, merging large parts of Oregon with Idaho would require approval from both states' legislatures and Congress.

In May, Idaho Governor Brad Little told Newsweek, “I understand why a lot of people want to be Idahoans. They look at Idaho fondly because of our strong economy, regulatory environment and values.

“Nevertheless, the decision to change the boundaries of Idaho and Oregon should be subject to approval by both state legislatures and the U.S. Congress. There is much that needs to be done before moving the boundary is within the realm of possibility.”

Western States Strategies, the policy arm of the Western State Center, a Portland-based nonprofit, actively opposes the Greater Idaho Project.

In a 2023 interview with Oregon Public Broadcasting, Western States Chief of Staff Jill Garvey said she was particularly concerned that Oregon's previous secessionist movements had ties to nationalists whites.

“What we're doing is just pulling back the curtain. Nothing else. That's how these organizations are connected. We're naming what we think are their real goals,” Garvey said.

Newsweek has seen no evidence that those behind Citizens for Greater Idaho hold white nationalist views.

