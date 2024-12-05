Golkar ready to receive Jokowi with open arms if he joins him





Lampung City (Lampost.co) Secretary General Golkar Festival Muhammad Sarmuji said he would receive 7th President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) with open arms. If you want to join the party with the banyan tree symbol after not being part of the PDI Perjuangan. He then considered Jokowi as an independent person and free to make choices. He believes Jokowi will definitely take a lot of consideration in joining a political party. “Then Pak Jokowi, after reflection, decided to choose Golkar, for example. “Of course Golkar will accept it with open arms,” ​​Sarmuji said at the Jakarta Parliament Complex, Thursday, December 5, 2024. Read also: Jokowi dan Keluarga Tidak Lagi Bagian PDI Perjuangan He then said that even ordinary people would openly accept Golkar, let alone a former president. According to him, Jokowi was a late-period president whose influence on society was still great. Apart from that, according to him, the party is also open if the family of the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia wishes to join. The condition is that members who wish to join must be loyal to Pancasila and the 1945 Constitution. Then, according to him, Jokowi also maintains close relations with the General Chairman of the Golkar Party, Bahlil Lahadalia. However, so far there is no indication that Jokowi will join Golkar soon. “Surely if there is a signal that Pak Jokowi wants to join Golkar, our relatives will let us know,” he said. Read also: Jokowi dan Keluarga Belum Bahas Gabung di Partai Gerindra Previously, Secretary General of the DPP PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) Hasto Kristiyanto at the PDIP Party School, Jakarta, Wednesday, December 4, 2024, highlighted this. That the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo (Jokowi) is no longer part of the party bearing the symbol of the white-nosed bull. So it's not just Jokowi. He said Vice President for 2024-2029 Gibran Rakabuming Raka and former Medan Mayor Bobby Nasution were also no longer PDIP cadres.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://lampost.co/politik/golkar-siap-terima-jokowi-dengan-tangan-terbuka-bila-bergabung/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos