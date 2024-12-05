PM Modi reiterates commitment to Bhutan's socio-economic development, discusses key areas of cooperation









YEARS |

Updated: December 06, 2024 01:24 EAST

New Delhi [India]December 6 (ANI): Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions during the king's visit, with emphasis on strengthening bilateral cooperation and regional issues and global issues of mutual interest.

During Thursday's discussions, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to its enduring friendship and cooperation with Bhutan, thereby ensuring its support for Bhutan's socio-economic development.

The two leaders also expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made since their last meeting in March 2024 and welcomed regular high-level visits and consultations covering various sectors of cooperation.

Bhutan's King Wangchuck and Bhutan's Queen Jetsun Pema Wangchuck are on an official visit to India on December 5 and 6. They are accompanied by the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, Gem Tshering, and senior officials of the Bhutanese government. They arrived in New Delhi on Thursday morning and were received by EAM S Jaishankar at the New Delhi airport.

“During the visit, the King of Bhutan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi held discussions covering the entire gamut of bilateral cooperation and regional and global issues of common concern. Foreign Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar, and senior officials called the King of Bhutan,” he said. » said the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in a press release.

The leaders of the two countries expressed satisfaction with the significant progress made since their last meeting in March 2024 and welcomed the regular high-level visits and consultations covering various sectors of cooperation. They positively assessed the growing partnership between the two countries, particularly in the areas of trade and economic connectivity, infrastructure, energy, skills development, education, health, cultural heritage, capacity building, sports, youth exchanges, digital economy, e-mobility and space. technology, environmental conservation and interpersonal contacts.

Wangchuck and Prime Minister Modi expressed satisfaction over the excellent state of bilateral relations and reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthen this exemplary relationship. Wangchuck expressed his appreciation for the invaluable support that the Indian government is providing to the socio-economic development of Bhutan.

Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's continued commitment to its enduring ties of friendship and cooperation with Bhutan and reiterated its continued and full support for the socio-economic development of Bhutan based on the priorities of the Royal Government and in line with the vision of the King of Bhutan, the MEA said. .

The Bhutanese side thanked the Indian government for stepping up support for Bhutan's development under the 13th Five Year Plan (2024-29) and for India's support for the RGoB economic recovery programme, the statement added.

Meanwhile, Wangchuck shared with Prime Minister Modi the progress in implementing his vision for the Gelephu Mindfulness City Special Administrative Region and how India and Bhutan can work together on the project for the good of the two peoples and the region. Prime Minister Modi reassured Wangchuck of India's continued support for the Gelephu Mindfulness City project, which will bring prosperity and well-being to Bhutan as well as the border areas, and further strengthen economic and investment ties between the two country.

Reaffirming their commitment to strengthening mutually beneficial cooperation as elaborated in the Joint Vision Statement on India-Bhutan Energy Partnership issued during Prime Minister Modi's visit to Bhutan in March 2024, the leaders reviewed recent progress in strategic partnerships in the energy sector, including non-hydropower sectors. renewable energy between Indian and Bhutanese entities through access to Indian financing and energy markets.

They expressed satisfaction that the 1,020 MW Punatshangchhu-II hydropower project was nearing completion and looked forward to its commissioning in the near future. The leaders agreed on the need to quickly conclude the Punatsangchhu-I hydropower project. Both sides reiterated the importance of cooperation in the hydropower sector and their commitment to advance it, including by urgently finalizing modalities for new projects, including hydropower reservoir projects, the MEA statement said.

Both leaders also expressed satisfaction over the opening of the integrated check post at Darranga in Assam which can boost tourism and economic activity in eastern Bhutan and neighboring border areas of the 'Assam.

They also noted with satisfaction that several initiatives agreed in previous meetings, such as cross-border connectivity and infrastructure projects, are progressing steadily, including the establishment of two cross-border rail links and strengthening digital connectivity. Both sides noted recent decisions taken to further improve bilateral trade.

The leaders welcomed the progress made in the space sector, particularly in the implementation of the Joint Action Plan for Cooperation and expressed satisfaction with increased collaboration in the field of education, emphasizing emphasis on STEM disciplines, added the MEA.

India and Bhutan enjoy unique bonds of friendship and cooperation, characterized by mutual understanding, trust and exceptional cooperation at all levels. The bilateral discussions took place in a spirit of deep friendship and reflected the strong historical ties, goodwill and understanding that exist between the two countries.

A day earlier, Jaishankar had visited the King of Bhutan and assured India's full support for Bhutan's development goals. During the meeting, Jaishankar and Wangchuck discussed the steady progress made by the India-Bhutan partnership. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/pm-modi-reiterates-commitment-to-bhutans-socio-economic-development-discusses-key-areas-of-cooperation20241206012408/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos