Secret Service chief and member of Trump assassination task force clash in final hearing





WASHINGTON The final hearing of the House task force that investigated assassination attempts against Donald Trump turned into an explosive moment Thursday as the acting director of the U.S. Secret Service engaged in an argument screaming with a Republican congressman.

At the hearing on Capitol Hill, Rep. Pat Fallon of Texas began his line of questioning by pressing Acting Director Ronald Rowe on the agency's failures to provide adequate protection for Trump in Butler, Wash. Pennsylvania, in July.

Fallon then asked about Rowe's appearance at the annual 9/11 remembrance ceremony at Ground Zero. The congressman posted a large image from the event showing Rowe standing behind then-candidate Trump, President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance of Ohio then showed the same image but with a big red. circle around Rowe's face.

Fallon asked Rowe which member of the Secret Service typically stood closest to the president during such an event, to which Rowe responded that it was usually the special agent in charge of security details.

“Were you the special agent in charge of details that day?” » asked Fallon.

Rep. Pat Fallon got into a heated exchange Thursday with Ronald Rowe Jr. during a House hearing. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“So actually, Congressman, what you don't see is the SAC of the details, out of sight of the pictures,” Rowe pointed out, referring to the Secret Service special agent in charge. “And it’s the day we remember the more than 3,000 people who died on 9/11.”

“I actually responded to Ground Zero,” Rowe said, raising his voice. “I was there digging through the ashes of the World Trade Center. I was there at Fresh Kills….”

“I’m not asking you that!” » Fallon shouted, cutting Rowe off as the director then answered where he was that day.

“I ask you, were you the SAC, were you the special agent in charge?” » asked Fallon.

“I was there to show my respect to a member of the Secret Service who died on 9/11!” Rowe shouted back as each of them pointed at each other.

“Oh, it’s horse hockey!” » said Fallon.

Don't use 9/11 for political purposes! » Rowe shouted.

Ronald Rowe Jr. gets into a heated exchange with Pat Fallon during his testimony before the House Task Force on Tuesday. Samuel Corum/Getty Images

“Don’t try to intimidate me,” Fallon warned as the task force chairman tried to bang with his gavel for order, but was largely ignored. “I’m an elected member of Congress, I’m asking you a serious question, and you’re playing politics.”

“And I am a public servant who served this nation and spent time on our country's darkest day,” Rowe said before the congressman could finish his sentence. “Don’t politicize it!”

When asked again if he was the special agent in charge of the ceremony, Rowe responded that he was there to represent the U.S. Secret Service and that “it did not affect protective operations.” .

Fallon then accused Rowe of attending the event in an effort to be “visible” and said Rowe's presence had “endangered President Biden's life.” [and] life of Vice President Harris” by putting agents “out of position.”

“Did you have a radio with you?” Did you have a weapon? » asked Fallon.

“I was there to pay tribute to a deceased member of this agency,” Rowe said. “You've crossed the line, Congressman! You've crossed the line!”

Fallon's office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the lengthy outburst. After the hearing, Fallon accused Rowe of initiating the confrontation.

Well, it's the director's fault, because he started yelling, he wasn't answering questions, Fallon said. He reiterated his accusation that Rowe had no place at the ceremony and had endangered the lives of Biden and Harris as part of a vanity project to audition for his current position.

A Secret Service spokesman, Anthony Guglielmi, said in a statement that Rowe was invited to the 9/11 ceremony “to honor the victims of that tragic day, including those members of the Secret Service who were killed.” present and had full access to their charges during the memorial.

After the hearing concluded, the task force held a working meeting to review its final report on its investigation. The committee's interim report, released in October, said the Secret Service failed to properly plan and coordinate with local law enforcement on the day of Butler's rally in July.

This lack of cooperation, according to the report, led the shooter to climb onto the roof of a compound near the Trump rally, allowing him to shoot the former president, graze him and kill one participating in the rally before being shot himself by the police. staff.

