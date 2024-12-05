Jeff Bezos says he will try to dissuade Trump from believing the media is an enemy





CNN New York —

Jeff Bezos hopes Donald Trump has changed.

Speaking at the New York Times DealBook Summit on Wednesday, the billionaire founder of Amazon and owner of the Washington Post said he hoped a second Trump administration would have a more favorable attitude toward the press, saying that he would try to speak [Trump] by the idea that journalists are enemies.

I don't think the press is the enemy, Bezos told Andrew Ross Sorkin. The press is not the enemy, let's persuade him.

While Trump targeted Bezos and his businesses during his first term, Bezos said he was very optimistic about a second Trump administration and suggested he even wanted to help the new president.

“I'm very optimistic this time, I'm very hopeful, he seems to have a lot of energy to reduce regulations, and if I can help him do that, I'll help him,” he said. he said of Trump.

During Trump's first administration, he railed against Bezos and Amazon, called the Post the Washington Post's Fake News, and ridiculed the paper as Amazon's chief lobbyist. Trump accused the e-commerce giant of not paying its share of taxes and his administration blocked Amazon's $10 billion cloud computing contract with the Pentagon, which was widely seen at the time as a Trump seeking revenge on Bezos over the Post’s reporting.

You've probably grown in the last eight years, Bezos said Wednesday. Him too.

Bezos, speaking publicly for the first time since vetoing the Post's support for Vice President Kamala Harris, defended the controversial decision, saying: “I'm proud of the decision we made, and she was far from being a coward.

Bezos' decision to end presidential endorsements at the Post just two weeks before Election Day triggered intense backlash from journalists and readers, leading to the resignation of nearly a third of the editorial board of the newspaper and the cancellation of 250,000 readers. Current and former employees also accused the Amazon founder of engaging in anticipatory obedience.

Asked if he anticipated the firestorm triggered by the decision, Bezos replied: “We knew it was going to be seen in a very big way, these things punch above their weight.”

In an opinion piece published three days after the newspaper announced the decision, Bezos spoke of the need for a credible, reliable and independent voice, which he reiterated on stage Wednesday, saying the benefits of a presidential support were too weak to be worth adding. the perception of bias.

We are facing the problem that all traditional media faces, which is a very difficult and significant loss of trust, Bezos said.

Asked whether potential retaliation against his other companies, including Amazon and space exploration company Blue Origin, factored into the decision to block approval, Bezos said it certainly wasn't. not in my mind.

The Post covers all presidents very aggressively, it will continue to cover all presidents very aggressively, and this endorsement or non-endorsement is just a drop in the bucket, he said. declared.

I'm a terrible owner of the post office from the point of view of [an] appearance of conflict, he said.

The Washington Post, acquired by Bezos in 2013 for $250 million, is struggling amid declining traffic and subscriptions. But Bezos suggested Wednesday that he has a plan to turn around newspaper fortunes.

I have a bunch of ideas and I'm working on them right now. And I have a few little inventions there, he said. So see carefully.

Bezos' comments come as tech executives have begun seeking dialogue with Trump, particularly on technology policy. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg is also looking to take an active role in policy discussions with Trump's team, a company executive said this week.

At Wednesday's summit, Bezos said he wasn't concerned about the relationship between billionaire Elon Musk, whose SpaceX competes with Bezos' Blue Origin and xAI competes with Amazon's AI efforts and Trump. He said he took Musk's commitments literally that he would not use his political power against his business rivals.

Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai also briefly commented on the new Trump administration in a separate interview during Wednesday's event. Pichai said of his conversations with Trump that he was definitely very focused on American competitiveness, particularly in the area of ​​technology, including AI.

