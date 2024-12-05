Porridge is one of the products included in the UK government's ban on junk food advertising





Porridge adverts will be banned from next year as part of the UK government's crackdown on junk food advertising. The ban, first proposed by Boris Johnson's Conservative government in 2021, will come into force in October next year. After that, TV ads for junk food will only be allowed after 9 p.m. The government has published the list of products that will be affected by the ban, which includes “breakfast cereals such as ready-to-eat cereals, granola, muesli, oat porridge and other cereals oat base. Authorities said the ban was expected to remove 7.2 billion calories a year from British children's diets and estimated the measures would prevent 20,000 cases of childhood obesity. Other products whose advertising will be prohibited before 9 p.m. include ice cream, pastries, sweet biscuits and bars made from one or more nuts, seeds or cereals. The government said certain products would be excluded from the ban, including infant formula, total diet replacement products and meal replacement products that use an approved “health claim” provided in the annex to foods intended for special medical purposes. Health Secretary Wes Streeting said the legislation was the first step towards “major change” in health care. “Obesity robs our children of the best possible start in life, puts them at risk of lifelong health problems and costs the NHS billions,” he said. Streeting continued: “This government is taking action now to end junk food adverts targeting children on TV and online. “This is the first step towards a major shift in the focus of healthcare from disease to prevention, and towards achieving our government's ambition to give every child a happy start in life and in good health. » NHS data shows a rising trend in childhood obesity, with almost one in ten (9.2%) primary school children now living with obesity and one in five by age five years (23.7%) suffering from dental caries due to excessive sugar consumption. Professor Sir Stephen Powis, national medical director of the NHS, said: “NHS figures show that one in eight children in toddlers and primary schools are obese, and this is clearly a problem not just because we know that this could lead to health problems in young people later. life, but it also piles up problems for a future NHS which is already spending billions to solve this problem. We have always said the NHS can play its part in helping obese people achieve a healthier weight, but we need to work with the rest of society to prevent people becoming overweight. We therefore welcome this bill and look forward to working with the government and our partners to help protect the good health of future generations. Obese children are said to be more likely to live with the condition as adults and are at much higher risk of life-threatening illnesses. STV News is now on WhatsApp Get all the latest news from across the country Follow STV news Follow STV News on WhatsApp Scan the QR code on your mobile device for all the latest news from across the country

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.stv.tv/world/porridge-among-products-included-in-uk-government-junk-food-advert-ban The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

