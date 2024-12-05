



Yolodi+Maria Architects was commissioned to design Meru Sanur, alongside the renovation of Bali Beach Hotel and Bali Beach Convention Center, by Indonesia Natour (InJourney Hospitality). Gregorius Supie Yolodi and Maria Rosantina, founders of the architecture studio, were also named design coordinators, managing the project's engineering and design teams. Below is an excerpt from Indonesia Designs' conversation with them about the Meru Sanur. What was InJourney Hospitality’s mission for this project? The grand vision for the project came from former President Joko Widodo through Minister of Public Enterprises Erick Thohir. Under the supervision and coordination of Minister Eric Thohir, led by Deputy Minister of State Enterprises Kartika Wirjoatmodjo, InJourney Director Dony Oskaria and Hospitality of Indonesia (HIN)/InJourney Hospitality Network Director Christine Hutabarat, the project aimed to transform Sanur. into a premier tourist destination in terms of health and well-being, to combine medical services and leisure. The Sanur SEZ is spread over 41.26 hectares and includes facilities such as five-star hotels, an ethno-medicinal garden, an international convention center with a capacity of 5,000 people and other facilities supported by a cutting-edge technology. A key aspect of the project was to celebrate the historical significance of the Bali Beach Hotel, launched by Indonesia's first president, Sukarno, in 1963 and renamed the Grand Inna Bali Beach Hotel in 1986. We translated this vision into a modern achievement, preserving and restore the character-defining elements of the original design while ensuring that the new structures harmonize with its architectural heritage. The space between the porte cochere and the hall forms an impressive tunnel. What inspired this design? Our goal was to create a welcoming space and lobby that reflects the elegance of a five-star hotel. We wanted to offer guests a spatial experience that evokes emotion and sets the tone for their stay. You used raw marble for the walls and shiny marble slabs for the tunnel floor. Could you explain the reasoning behind this choice? The materials for the new structures are mainly wood and stone. For the tunnel we used dark stone with a rough texture to enhance its character and create visual depth. To make the space feel larger than it is, we applied marble with a textured finish on the walls and a dark stainless steel mirror on the ceiling for its reflective quality. The flooring is a dark, shiny marble, which complements the walls and adds a feeling of continuity and sophistication. The detail of the wooden roof construction is striking. Could you detail its design for us? To distinguish the Meru from the heritage white tower of the Bali Beach Hotel, we chose wood and stone as the main materials. Local woods such as ironwood and merbau were used for the exterior, with other local wood varieties for the interiors. We highlighted the natural beauty of the wood by incorporating detailed jointing work to enrich its character and add an artisanal touch to the overall design.

