Should you be a peer? 150 words to explain why





Political party leaders must explain why they nominate someone to the House of Lords, under new rules. Leaders will be required to submit a 150-word summary justifying why they are nominating a candidate. The statement will be published online upon successful nomination of a candidate. The change will come into force immediately and is part of a wider package of reforms the Government is bringing to the Lords.

Announcing the change, Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds told MPs it was a “reform that this Government is proud to announce as part of our wider agenda”. He follows the introduction of legislation to remove the right of hereditary peers to sit in the Lords. This legislation is already more than halfway through its parliamentary review, with Thomas-Symonds saying he wanted it to become law as soon as possible. “In a modern legislature, there simply should not be seats reserved for people by accident of birth,” he said. Labor pledged in its manifesto to “reform the appointments process to ensure the quality of new appointments” to the House of Lords. The manifesto also stated that because peers were appointed for life, the chamber had become too large. Party leaders can make appointments to supplement the number of their peers and when Parliament is dissolved due to a general election. Among those nominated to become peers in the July dissolution were former Prime Minister Theresa May and former Foreign Secretary Margaret Beckett. Prime ministers also often grant a series of resignation honors or appoint people to become ministers. Sir Keir Starmer appointed a number of his peers to become ministers upon taking office, such as Attorney General Richard Hermer. Appointments are formally made by the King, on the advice of the Prime Minister. Appointments are overseen by the House of Lords Appointments Committee (HOLAC), which advises the Prime Minister on the suitability of candidates. The move follows criticism of appointments in recent years, notably under Boris Johnson. HOLAC rejected more than half of the applications for Johnson's resignation on grounds of propriety. Some of the accepted applications also faced criticism, such as Charlotte Owen, a short-lived political advisor to Johnson who became the youngest peer at age 30. In October Johnson attacked critics of the nominationsaying the treatment of Baroness Owen had been “absolutely disgraceful” and sexist.

