Levent Kenez/Stockholm

An Islamist NGO supported by the Turkish government has intensified its activities in Syrian areas conquered during the offensive launched by Turkish-backed groups on November 27. The organization provides logistical support in areas such as Tal Rifaat, located approximately 20 kilometers south of Turkey. border and recently abandoned by Kurdish groups, as well as Aleppo, now under the control of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Its efforts focus on combating food shortages among local populations while avoiding criticism of those who have recently conquered these areas.

Blent Yldrm, president of the Foundation for Human Rights, Freedoms and Humanitarian Aid (HH), a Turkey-based charity linked to Turkish intelligence services and radical jihadist groups, released a video message on social media platform X, stating: “We arrived in Tel Rifat and visited the families to inquire about their needs. They spoke of a lack of bread. We decided to immediately send flour to keep the bakeries running.

Yldrm also called for supporting campaigns organized for families in Tel Rifat and other areas of Syria in a separate message, apparently recorded in Aleppo.

In another video, footage shows HH volunteers traveling in three trucks towards Tal Rifaat after the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) captured the area. An HH worker expresses his joy at the return of families who had fled the city.

A video posted by HH volunteers showing their delivery of aid to Tal Rifaat.

Recent developments coincide with a prolonged offensive by HTS and allied rebel factions based in Idlib, which have captured significant swaths of territory in northwest Syria. This includes a large part of the city of Aleppo, excluding neighborhoods still controlled by Kurdish forces.

On December 1, the Turkish-backed Syrian National Army (SNA) captured Tal Rifaat, previously controlled by the US-backed and Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF). The SDF is well known for its key role in dismantling the self-proclaimed caliphate of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) group in 2019. However, Ankara considers the Syrian Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG), the main component of the FDS, as an offshoot of the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), designated as a terrorist organization in Turkey.

It appears that HH's rapid delivery of aid to Tal Rifaat immediately after the YPG withdrawal was planned in advance.

HH is a front charity organization known as a tool of the Turkish intelligence agency MT and which is under investigation by Turkish police. He was accused not only of trafficking weapons to Al-Qaeda-affiliated jihadists in Syria, but also of being involved in transporting wounded ISIS and Al-Qaeda fighters by ambulance from Syria towards Turkey.

The government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan helped save the HH from legal problems in Turkey while mobilizing resources and diplomatic influence to support the HH in its global operations.

Nordic Monitor previously published a Turkish police intelligence report detailing how the Libyan jihadist group Ben Ali carried out illegal activities with the help of Vice President Hseyin Oru and the former coordinator of the Organization for 'Southern and Eastern Anatolia, Selahattin Ozer. The report claims that the Ben Ali group moved between Turkey and Syria to provide logistical support, purchase weapons and transport wounded fighters to Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist groups in Syria.

Turkish police also investigated HH's links to al-Qaeda, but President Erdogan intervened to end the investigation in 2014. The investigation into al-Qaeda cells in Turkey found that Brahim En , a convicted al-Qaeda terrorist who was arrested in Pakistan and held at the Guantanamo Bay detention camp until 2005, ran a recruitment and trafficking network between Turkey and the Syria. HH would have helped ensure coverage of this network.

Despite legal problems, he was protected by political support from the government. He was arrested in January 2014 and charged in October 2014, but was released during the first hearing of the trial. Following this, the Turkish police officers involved in the case were fired and the investigation was closed.

Additionally, HH has been reported by Russia as an organization involved in arms smuggling to jihadist groups in Syria. Russian intelligence documents submitted to the UN Security Council on February 10, 2016 contained truck license plate numbers linked to HH's shipments of weapons and supplies to al-Qaeda-affiliated groups , notably the al-Nusra Front, which ofIt is the precursor of HTS, a group that became affiliated with Al-Qaeda in Syria. In 2016, the Nusra Front officially disbanded and renamed itself HTS, distancing itself from Al-Qaeda while maintaining similar ideologies and goals. HTS has since become one of the most influential militant groups in Syria, particularly in the Idlib region, where it has significant control.

Leaked emails from Berat Albayrak, President Erdogan's son-in-law and former Treasury and Finance Minister, also implicated the HH in arming Libyan factions. A secret document found in the emails tells how the owner of a bankrupt shipping and container company sought compensation from the Turkish government for damage suffered by his ship while transporting weapons between Libyan ports on the orders of the Turkish authorities in 2011. The document reveals full details of a Turkish government-approved arms shipment to rebels aboard a HH-leased ship.

The Turkish government's support for HH in Syria has already been documented in UN archives. UN investigators from the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic issued a warning in their report released on February 8, 2022. The report highlights a case in which the home of a Kurdish family was seized by members of jihadist groups and handed over. to HH. The HH then transformed the property into a religious school, which was officially opened on June 22, 2019 by the governor of the Turkish province of Anlurfa. The Turkish army is also said to have appropriated several houses in the Syrian region of Dawoudiya.

The HH previously played a key role in the prisoner exchange between the Syrian opposition and the regime of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, facilitating the release of opposition detainees and Iranian prisoners in 2013 and 2015.