Charlotte Johnson Wahl reviews a remarkable chronicle of mental illness
IIt's hard enough to separate the art from the artist, but in the case of Charlotte Johnson Wahl, not only is each an integral part of the other, but it's almost impossible to separate the artist herself from the shadow of his family.
Boris Johnson's mother, whose exhibition has just opened at the Bethlem Museum of the Mind in Beckenham, south-east London, kept a low profile throughout her life, although at one point it was couldn't get away from her ex-husband and children.
Not that she wants to move away, at least from the children. What it was like: Charlotte Johnson Wahl at Maudsley Hospital is an exhibition of works created in 1974, during his eight-month stay at the psychiatric hospital of South London.
Shake it! Talk to him? Oh, Leave Her (1974)
THE ARTIST’S DOMAIN
They show the intense grief that separation from his four children caused Johnson Wahl and his young offspring (Boris, the eldest, was only ten at the time; Jo, the youngest, barely three). In The Johnson family hanged by circumstancesthe six Johnsons are all hanging by their hands from a clothesline, the children gloomy, the adults desperate.
Although family features prominently, most of the images here document daily life at Maudsley, where Johnson Wahl was admitted after her anxiety developed into a devastating obsessive-compulsive state.
Painting was, for her, meat and drink (more than food, the focus of her phobias, in the same way as dirt and contamination); being hospitalized was no reason not to continue and the respite from domestic chores allowed her to work continuously.
This daily routine looks terrible, it must be said. The boredom of confinement is expressed eloquently in The day roomin which Johnson Wahl sits, head in hands, in an orange vinyl excuse for an armchair. A bored companion looks away and smokes incessantly. Morning group gives group therapy (which Johnson Wahl hated) a hellish aspect: a gathering of lost souls, empty or mortified, sobbing or leering, devoid of connection.
Pills (1974)
THE ARTIST’S DOMAIN
And his treatments, depicted on canvas, now seem barbaric: the nascent exposure and response prevention therapy involved honey poured on his hands, and no ability to wash it off. In one video, she says they put dog poop on my shoes; they did horrible things.
But there is very little self-pity here. Unlike some other family members, Johnson Wahl demonstrates a clear-eyed self-awareness, an acute sensitivity to the effects of his behavior on others, whether as a surprised and apprehensive nurse facing the crying crisis of the artist after the shower, or of her children, fearful and anguished at the sight of their mother's distress in the face of the deeply moving situation Don't be sad.
What It Was Like (1974)
THE ARTIST’S DOMAIN
And she is a skillful and expressive painter. Using a distinctive palette of grays, pinks, blues and oranges with heavy black outlines, she brings out the emotion of each scene with economy: the anxiety etched in a few lines on her children's faces; quick anger or disengaged despair on those of other patients.
Day Room (1974)
THE ARTIST’S DOMAIN
It also captures a good likeness; Stanley is as recognizable in his profile, begging her to come down from a tree (an imagined scenario that expressed his distress at the ineffectiveness of her treatment) as in the somewhat pompous portrait he had apparently asked her to paint and that he was then grumpy. sitting during.
These images don't ask for pity, they don't ask you for anything, but they make you see very clearly how hard it was. They are rather remarkable.
As of March 29, museumofthemind.org.uk
|
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
