House task force holds final hearing on Trump assassination attempts





Washington — Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe testified Thursday before the bipartisan House task force investigating assassination attempts against President-elect Donald Trump, saying he takes responsibility for ” the abject failure” of the agency before the shooting at a Trump rally in Pennsylvania in July that sent shockwaves across the country.

The committee, which the House voted to create earlier this year, is charged with examining security failures during the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania, and the foiled attempt in West Palm Beach, Florida, September 15. Lawmakers will also make recommendations to prevent future attacks.

The Secret Service faced intense scrutiny following the initial attack, and its director at the time, Kimberly Cheatle, resigned in July after a grueling day of testimony before the Oversight and Security Committee. responsibility of the House.

The audience

Rowe's testimony Thursday marked his first public appearance before the task force, which heard testimony from local law enforcement and a former Secret Service agent during a hearing earlier this year. Rowe appeared before other congressional committees after taking control of the agency.

“July 13 was a failure of the Secret Service to adequately secure the Butler Farm Show site and protect President-elect Trump,” Rowe said in an opening statement to lawmakers. “This abject failure has exposed critical deficiencies in Secret Service operations and I recognize that we have failed to meet the expectations of the American public, Congress and our protégés, and they rightly have this idea in office the way we behaved.”

Rowe said he has implemented several changes within the Secret Service, including launching an air unit to ensure drones are flown during events with protected persons and moving its Bureau of Investigations to the bureau field operations. The agency should better leverage technology used by other federal departments, he said, citing the Secret Service's use of a robot dog that roams the seawall at Mar-a-Lago, owned by Trump in South Florida.

Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe arrives to testify about the assassination attempts on former President Donald Trump at the Rayburn House office building in Washington, DC, December 5, 2024. ROBERTO SCHMIDT/AFP via Getty Images

The hearing erupted into a scuffle between Texas Republican Rep. Pat Fallon and Rowe when the congressman showed a photo of Trump, President Biden and other U.S. leaders at a memorial event for the Washington terrorist attacks. September 11, 2001 this fall.

Fallon took issue with Rowe's position in close proximity to Vice President Kamala Harris, Trump and Mr. Biden. Fallon accused the head of the Secret Service of replacing the agent in charge of security for the event.

“Don’t use 9/11 for political purposes!” Rowe shouted back, telling Fallon that he responded to Ground Zero on September 11 and was at the event in New York in September to honor fallen Secret Service agents. Rowe said his proximity to Trump, Mr Biden, Harris and Vice President-elect JD Vance did not impact protection operations.

“Do you know why you were there? Because you wanted to be visible because you're auditioning for this job,” Fallon shouted.

The task force's chairman, Rep. Mike Kelly, a Republican whose district includes Butler, said all investigative employees invited to speak were made available by the Secret Service, and said the agency had chosen “a path of cooperation in the search for truth.

During its investigation, the panel conducted 46 interviews, participated in more than a dozen briefing sessions with agencies, reviewed 20,000 pages of documents and visited incident sites in Butler and West Palm Beach, Kelly said.

Among the deficiencies identified by the committee during its investigation were communications and intelligence failures at the Butler rally. Kelly said investigators found no evidence to suggest Secret Service agents near Trump knew there was a suspicious or armed person on a rooftop near where he was speaking.

The task force's findings are consistent with those of other investigations into the July 13 assassination attempt, including those of an independent review board that examined the shooting.

The working group's investigation

Made up of seven Republicans and six Democrats, the panel is expected to submit a report on its findings in the coming weeks. After Thursday's hearing, the panel will hold a working meeting to review the final report, the task force said.

The task force released a 53-page interim report in October focusing on the July 13 incident, calling it “preventable” while highlighting gaps in communication and planning. The investigation “clearly demonstrates a lack of planning and coordination between the Secret Service and its law enforcement partners,” the task force said at the time, emphasizing that the findings were preliminary.

Trump was speaking at a rally in Pennsylvania on July 13 when a gunman opened fire, with one bullet grazing the former president's ear. Secret Service snipers shot and killed the shooter, identified as 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

The committee noted in the interim report that “fragmented lines of communication” allowed the shooter to “elude law enforcement,” climb onto the roof of a nearby building and fire eight shots. The report claims that “federal, state, and local law enforcement could have engaged Thomas Matthew Crooks at several crucial times.”

The task force also asserted in the report that responsibilities were not “effectively” confirmed by the Secret Service with local partners before the shooting. Witnesses who took a tour of the area days before the assassination attempt described it as disorganized.

When the interim report was released, the panel said it received relevant information from other House committees, conducted 23 transcribed interviews with witnesses from state and local agencies, and obtained evidence in response to three subpoenas to appear before federal, state and local agencies. Last month, the panel also issued subpoenas to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for the testimony of two ATF employees.

The panel also requested information from federal agencies regarding the Sept. 15 incident. That day, Trump was playing golf at his West Palm Beach course when the Secret Service arrested a man armed with an AK-47 type weapon who was a few hundred yards from the president-elect. The man, Ryan Wesley Routh, was charged with attempted murder of a political figure in addition to gun charges.

