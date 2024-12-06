Court accuses Imran Khan of inciting attacks





Bushra Bibi, wife of imprisoned former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, and supporters of Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party attend a rally demanding his release, in Islamabad, Pakistan, November 26, 2024. REUTERS/Waseem Khan

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan was indicted on Thursday for inciting attacks against the military, a case stemming from deadly anti-government rallies led by his party last year.

The indictment is the latest in a series of dozens of prosecutions against the 72-year-old former cricket star turned politician, who has been jailed since late last year. This came hours after a court issued arrest warrants for Khan's wife.

Khan pleaded not guilty as the judge at a Rawalpindi anti-terrorism court read out charges against him and dozens of others, including his former ministers, leaders and supporters, local media and his party said.

The party said it would contest the indictment.

“The indictment came without any evidence or proof. Once we challenge it, we are confident that it will be rejected as it is just political victimization,” said a spokesperson for Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party .

The spokesman, Zulfikar Bukhari, said it was not yet clear what maximum sentence Khan could face under the terrorism charges. Khan is currently on trial for corruption, although all of his sentences have either been suspended or overturned.

Thousands of Khan's supporters attacked and burned several military buildings and offices, including the military headquarters in Rawalpindi, on May 9, 2023, to protest Khan's arrest over corruption allegations. At least eight people were killed in the violence.

Khan has previously denied leading the attacks.

The attacks pose an unprecedented challenge to Pakistan's military, which has long played an outsized role in the country's politics.

Several of Khan's supporters have already been convicted in connection with this violence.

A former government minister, Omar Ayub Khan, currently leader of the opposition in Parliament, was arrested shortly after his indictment outside the prison, the party said.

Khan has been pursuing legal cases since he was ousted from power in 2022. He and his party say the cases were concocted to keep him out of politics at the behest of the military, after he fell out with the army generals. The army denies this accusation.

His party has staged numerous protests against his imprisonment, demanding his release and the resignation of the government which it says was formed following rigged elections earlier this year.

The government denies the accusation of fraud.

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, led a deadly protest march of thousands of supporters in the capital Islamabad on November 25, escalating confrontation with the government and its military backers.

A court on Thursday issued arrest warrants against her for failing to appear in a corruption case despite repeated summons.

With contributions from Reuters

