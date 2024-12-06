Israel's dilemmas and Erdoan's interests

The rapid southward advance of Sunni jihadist rebels and capture of the town of Hama appears to have prompted an urgent meeting convened Thursday evening by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with senior security officials.

The rebels' surprise offensive, launched almost immediately after Lebanon's ceasefire took effect, poses a series of potential threats but also offers opportunities for Israel. Regardless, the situation requires close monitoring.

Rebel forces enter Hamas and Syria

The most pressing threats are: First, there is a risk that weapons systems, particularly missiles and possibly chemical weapons located in northern and central Syria, could fall into rebel hands here a few days, or even a few hours. It is possible that some of them are already under jihadist control.

Aleppo, as well as surrounding military bases, particularly the military-industrial complex in the town of al-Safira, southeast of Aleppo, pose a significant potential threat.

This industrial complex produces missiles and rockets using Iranian know-how, including precision-guided missiles. It also has the capacity to produce chemical weapons, and small quantities of these weapons could be stockpiled there by Bashar al-Assad's regime as an emergency measure.

This likely explains reports, according to foreign sources, of Israeli airstrikes in recent days, including overnight from Tuesday to Wednesday, targeting the complex as well as Syrian military weapons depots north of Damascus, including rebels are rapidly approaching.

Presumably, Israel prefers to destroy these threats to prevent conventional and unconventional weapons from falling into the hands of jihadists, even though these groups are Sunni and fierce enemies of Hezbollah and Iran.

The second threat arises directly from the weakness of the Syrian regime's military and Russia's reduced ability to defend the Assad regime, as it did in 2015.

At the height of the Syrian civil war, according to Turkish sources, Russia deployed 50 attack aircraft to its Khmeimim airbase, which it used to relentlessly bomb rebel positions until they were destroyed. are withdrawing to the province of Idlib.

However, these sources now claim that due to the war in Ukraine, Russia has only 15 attack aircraft stationed in Khmeimim, of which only seven are operational.

Regardless, Russian airstrikes failed to prevent the fall of Aleppo and delayed the capture of Hama in central Syria by less than a day. Due to the weakness of the Syrian army and limited Russian operational support, the Assad regime has no choice but to accept aid offered by visiting Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi. Damascus a few days ago.

Iran has already deployed a general who commanded the recapture of Aleppo from rebels in 2016, as well as several advisers and members of the Revolutionary Guards who accompanied him.

Additionally, Iran has sent Shiite militias loyal to its regime from Iraq and Syria. Among these forces is the Fatemiyoun Brigade, composed mainly of Afghan and Pakistani Shiites whose salaries are paid by Iran and who are commanded by the Revolutionary Guards.

This brigade already entered the battle to defend Hama but failed. Nevertheless, Iran continues to channel more and more Shiite militias from the Iraqi-Syrian border into the combat zone. Iran also requested and received several hundred Hezbollah fighters who were redeployed from Lebanon to Syria to aid the Assad regime, without success.

Israel is concerned about the entry of these militias and Hezbollah forces into Syria, as it could mean the start of a long-term Iranian military presence in the country through its proxies. These militias could remain in Syria, with Iran placing them along the border with Israel. Additionally, they could launch attacks from Syrian territory, including rocket and missile strikes or ground infiltrations into communities in the Golan Heights.

The possibility that the weakness of the Assad regime will allow Iran-aligned militias to establish a military presence in Syria, potentially along the Israeli border and facilitate the smuggling of weapons into Lebanon to rearm Hezbollah, is Israel's main concern in the current circumstances.

A third threat is the potential collapse of the Assad regime, which could turn Syria into another failed state similar to Yemen, Lebanon or Gaza, with Iran building and financing a terrorist army to operate against Israel.

A “Somalization” of Syria, involving both Sunni and Shiite jihadist forces along the Israeli border, poses a significant threat to communities in the Golan Heights and the eastern Galilee.

To counter such a scenario resulting from a potential collapse of Assad, Israel must strengthen its defensive measures in the Golan Heights and carry out relentless strikes in Syria. This would aim to prevent extremist Islamist forces from Sunni and Shiite factions from establishing themselves near the Israeli border and within range of rockets and mortars.

To understand the situation unfolding in the Middle East following the surprise offensive by Syrian rebels, we must recognize Turkey's role in orchestrating the attack. The assault operates on two fronts, motivated by Ankara's strategic interests.

The Islamist jihadist umbrella organization Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) is advancing south in a bid to topple the regime of Bashar al-Assad. Their immediate target is the city of Homs, an important and strategic urban center in central Syria. Capturing Homs would effectively separate Damascus from the Alawite enclave, which is home to much of the Assad family in Latakia and Tartous.

Meanwhile, a second rebel faction, the secular Syrian National Army (SNA), is moving east toward towns and villages in the autonomous Kurdish region of Rojava in northeastern Syria. Comprised primarily of Sunni defectors from the Syrian army, the SNA operates entirely under Turkish command, effectively acting as an extension of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan's policies.

The rebel offensive would not have been possible without Turkey's direct military support for both factions. Ankara exploits these groups to assert its interests in Syria, which are substantial.

Erdoan aims above all to dismantle the autonomous Kurdish region of northern and eastern Syria, which he believes is controlled by the PKK (Kurdistan Workers' Party), a Kurdish insurgent group fighting for independence from Turkey. Turkey seeks to militarily and administratively dismantle these Kurdish organizations, which it considers a direct threat to its territorial integrity.

Jihadist rebels moving south toward Damascus have a different goal for Erdoan: to pressure Assad into accepting Turkey's demands. These include the establishment of a security zone against the Kurds in northern Syria, the restoration of economic and good neighborly relations with Turkey and the repatriation of more than two million Syrian refugees who have fled to Turkey during the civil war.

Assad, however, categorically rejected these demands. He refuses to normalize relations with Turkey, allow refugees to return, or allow Turkey to establish a security zone on Syria's sovereign territory. In response, Erdoan is using jihadist rebels as leverage, just as Iran uses Palestinian Islamic Jihad and supports Hamas in Gaza. Likewise, Turkey uses its proxies: the Syrian National Army, which operates under the direct command of Erdoan, and the jihadist rebels, who receive support from Turkey.

This network of interests also presents an opportunity for Israel, as a weakened Assad will ultimately have to decide who he fears most. If he fears the rebels, he could accept help from Iran and Hezbollah, allowing them to transfer weapons and production tools through Syria to rebuild Hezbollah.

Alternatively, if he fears Israel more, he might refrain from allowing an Iranian presence, knowing that Israel would oppose any attempt at retrenchment, thereby further weakening his regime. It is likely that the Israeli military will soon target the first signs of Iranian settlement. Additional measures should make it more difficult for Sunni jihadist rebels to establish themselves too close to Israeli communities in the Golan Heights.

If the Assad regime completely collapsed, it would create a completely new situation requiring reassessment. However, as things stand, Turkey does not seem to want the complete collapse of the Assad regime. Erdoan is aware that ungoverned chaos and internal sectarian battles ultimately pose a threat to Turkey, just as they do to Israel.

Erdoan therefore probably has an interest in Assad retaining control of two small enclaves: one around Damascus and the other around Latakia and Tartous. From these limited areas, Assad would pose little threat to Turkey or Israel.

Erdo's situation with the Kurds is no less complicated. The Kurds in the autonomous region they established in northern and eastern Syria are allies of the United States, which maintains 900 troops there.