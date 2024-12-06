Vice President Dhankhar praises PM Modi for bringing farmers' issue to 'centre stage' | News from India





Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar. (PTI) NEW DELHI: Vice-President and Chairman of Rajya Sabha Jagdeep Dhankhar praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday for prioritizing agricultural issues.

“The issue of farmers has been placed by Prime Minister Modi at the center of all walks of life, be it affordable housing, solar homes or technology for farmers. Therefore, our expectations are bound to be This is the time to converge towards taking the farmer to greater heights,” Dhankar said.

The vice president added: “I have no doubt that what is being done now will gain momentum as all agencies converge. Our expectations are high, but our achievements are also historic, and this will greatly benefit the nation.”

Former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda acknowledged Dhankhar's emphasis on agricultural issues, saying: “You talk so much about the farmer. You are so concerned about the agricultural community. I am a farmer, sir.”

On Tuesday, Dhankhar had asked Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Chouhan about the promises made to farmers by previous agriculture ministers. He called for urgent discussions to address farmers' concerns, asking: “Minister of Agriculture, have previous agriculture ministers made written promises?” If so, what happened to them?

Speaking at the Centenary Foundation Day of the Indian Council of Agricultural Research-Central Institute of Cotton Technology Research (ICAR-CIRCOT), in Mumbai, the Vice President also highlighted the plight of farmers, juxtaposing their struggles with India's growing global reputation. “Our reputation in the world has never been higher. In such a scenario, why is my farmer in distress? Why is he suffering? This is a serious problem, and ignoring it indicates an elaboration of impractical policy. No force in the country can suppress the voice of farmers. A nation will pay a huge price if it tests the patience of its farmers,” he remarked.

The ongoing farmer protests, led by the Bhartiya Kisan Parishad (BKP) and other farmer organizations, are demanding compensation and benefits related to agricultural reforms, including a legal guarantee for farmers. Minimum Support Price (MSP).

