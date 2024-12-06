Pakistani court indicts former PM Imran Khan for attacks on military posts





A Pakistani court on Thursday indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and dozens of his associates for inciting attacks on military and government installations last year, officials and his party said.

Khan pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him in court in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, according to officials and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party.

Khan and the others will be tried under anti-terrorism laws that carry sentences of up to life in prison.

The PTI said senior party leader Omar Ayub Khan, the current leader of the opposition in Parliament, was also arrested by police on Thursday.

Bushra Bibi, wife of Imran Khan, with leaders of Khan's party, at a rally demanding Khan's release (WK Yousufzai/AP)

He was wanted last week on separate charges, including inciting violence in the capital, Islamabad.

The indictments against Khan and dozens of members of his party stem from widespread violence on May 9, 2023, sparked by Khan's arrest at the time on corruption charges.

Thousands of protesters attacked the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, stormed an airbase in Mianwali in eastern Punjab province, and set fire to a building housing state-run Radio Pakistan in the north -west.

Khan was ousted in a vote of no confidence in April 2022, but remained the main opposition figure and has since been involved in more than 150 criminal cases that his party says are politically motivated.

Authorities say that during the May 9, 2023, riots, protesters targeted military installations because Khan had repeatedly blamed his ouster on the U.S. and Pakistani militaries, who have ruled the country for half of its history since independence from British colonial rule in 1947.

The U.S. government, Pakistan's military and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who replaced Khan in 2022, have denied the allegations.

Last week, thousands of Khan's supporters defied a police lockdown to enter Islamabad, where they clashed with police who used tear gas and batons to disperse them.

Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, who led the protest to demand her husband's release, fled the scene on November 26 after police launched their operation and has not been seen publicly since then.

Police say she is hiding in the northwestern city of Peshawar, the capital of the restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, where Khan's party is in power.

Police say they want to arrest Bibi, who was recently released on bail in a corruption case.

