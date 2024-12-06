Trump tapped these billionaires for his administration





Top line

President-elect Donald Trump is poised to break the record he set in 2016 by appointing the richest cabinet in history, tapping these billionaires for his next administration.

Elon Musk speaks with US President-elect Donald Trump as they attend the launch of the sixth test… [+] flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on November 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. Billionaire SpaceX owner Elon Musk, a Trump confidant, has been chosen to lead the new Department of Government Effectiveness alongside former presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy. (Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Getty Images Key Facts

Elon Musk: The Tesla and SpaceX founder has become one of Trump's closest confidants in recent months and was chosen, alongside fellow billionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, to lead the new Department of Government Effectiveness, a board advisory that will work to dismantle government bureaucracy. reduce excessive regulations, cut wasteful spending and restructure federal agencies, according to Trump (Forbes valuation: $337.3 billion).

Warren Stephens: Trump's choice for UK ambassador, a role that requires Senate confirmation. Stephens is a major Trump donor who runs the Arkansas-based investment bank Stephens Inc., founded by his uncle nearly a century ago and known for his role. during Walmart's IPO in 1970 (Forbes valuation: $3.4 billion).

Linda McMahon: Former WWE CEO Is Trump's Pick for Education Secretary, Pending Senate Approval; she co-chaired his transition team alongside fellow billionaire Howard Lutnick and served as administrator of the Small Business Administration during Trump's first term before chairing the America First Policy Institute, a think tank that collected million to elect Trump (Forbes valuation: $3 billion). .

Jared Isaacman: The latest billionaire named by Trump on Wednesday as administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, Isaacman is the founder and CEO of the Pennsylvania-based processing company Shift4 Payments, which founded the defense company Draken International in 2011 and sold it to Blackstone. in 2019 for an announced nine-figure sum (Forbes valuation: $3 billion).

Howard Lutnick: Co-chairman of Trump's transition team, Cantor CEO Fitzgerald is Trump's choice for Commerce Secretary (which also requires Senate approval) and is well known for rebuilding the company in financial services where he spent his entire career after the company lost 658 employees in the attack on the World Trade Center on September 11 (Forbes valuation: $1.5 billion).

Vivek Ramaswamy: A biotechnology entrepreneur and one of the country's youngest billionaires, Ramaswamy built his wealth through Roivant Sciences, a company he founded almost a decade ago that went public in 2021 and has managed to market several drugs, before launching a purchase offer. for the presidency (Forbes valuation: $1 billion).

Tangent

Trump has selected several other wealthy (but not billionaire) individuals to serve in his administration. Massad Boulos, father-in-law of Trump's daughter Tiffany Trump and CEO of a Nigerian automobile company, is his choice as senior adviser on Arab and Middle East affairs. Trump chose financier John Phelan, founder of MSD Capital, as secretary of the Navy, and Charles Kushner, father-in-law of Ivanka Trump and founder of the real estate company Kushner Companies, as ambassador to France.

Large number

340 billion dollars. That's the combined net worth of Trump's Cabinet nominees and appointees, New York magazine reported Dec. 1, before Trump nominated Stephens and Isaacman.

Key context

Trump, himself a billionaire with an estimated net worth of $6.2 billion, has quickly filled his cabinet since winning the election, gravitating toward wealthy appointees and Wall Street executives as he has made during his first term, when historians said his cabinet was the richest. in history. The news cycle surrounding Trump's Cabinet picks has been dominated by some of his most controversial nominees, including his first choice for attorney general, former Rep. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., who withdrew of the process amid a growing sexual misconduct scandal (Gaetz has denied the allegations). Trump's pick for defense secretary, Pete Hegseth, is also on shaky ground after a 2017 sexual assault allegation against him became public and, more recently, accusations of sexual abuse. alcohol, all of which he denied.

