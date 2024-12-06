BoJo's tax visit is a warning against committing a capital offense

Comment: New Zealand politicians got a taste this week of the response they will face if they try to implement capital gains or wealth taxes.

Sir Keir Starmer, the new Labor Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has announced a program of tax increases: taxes on air passengers on private jets will increase; VAT will be added to private school tuition fees from next month; employers will be taxed an extra 25 billion (NZ$55 billion) a year and, most importantly here, the UK government will increase capital gains tax on the sale of shares .

That prompted Boris Johnson, the former Conservative prime minister, to compare Starmer to “Pol Pot” at a $570-a-seat lunch in Auckland this week. (To put this comparison in context, Cambodia's Khmer Rouge leader carried out a genocide in which nearly 2 million people died; Starmer's greatest crime so far was turning on the Christmas lights outside Downing Street).

My point is that if this is the political reaction to the extension of the capital gains tax, what would the reaction be here if a government were to introduce it for the first time?

This is why we see the government's chief economic adviser, the new Treasury Secretary, Iain Rennie, speaking out in favor of some form of capital gains tax, but politicians remain somewhere between lukewarm and frosty on to their implementation.

Treasury is expected to model the benefits of the new revenue tools in next year's long-term outlook information report, published once every three years. It has already been argued that a capital gains tax would be a way to raise the revenue the country needs.

It is clear, however, that any government that has even considered such a tax (and Labor is prepared to consider it while in opposition, while the next election is still some time away) should present it as a better way of balance the tax burden. , rather than using it to increase overall tax revenue.

And this is not without practical complications. How do you assess year-over-year gains and losses in intellectual capital and many other hard-to-value elements of capital? What is capital gain when inflation is taken into account? And as the NZ Initiative asks, would the IRD pay symmetrically for capital losses?

Questioned by Parliament's Finance Select Committee yesterday, Iain Rennie said New Zealand was an outlier when it came to taxing earned income as opposed to capital income.

If we think about the tools that government has to improve productivity, we would certainly consider taxation as an important lever,” he said. There are a number of structural issues that will require discussion over time. We rely heavily on taxing earned income in New Zealand, relative to some other bases.

Rennie was supported by the Treasury's chief economic adviser, Dominick Stephens, who noted that the Treasury was now able to model the changes in economic incentives that would arise if different revenue tools were deployed.

If Treasury modeling does indeed confirm, as Rennie suggests, that a new income tax on workers can improve productivity rather than taxing workers on their productivity, will this convince our political leaders?

This government and previous ones have expressed a real commitment to improving productivity. Minutes ago, Trade Minister Andrew Bayly launched a “rapid review” of competition rules which he hopes will tackle monopolies and increase productivity. Improving competition is one of the most important ways to boost productivity and raise living standards, he says.

Christopher Luxon has long argued that one of the greatest obstacles to improving living standards is New Zealand's low economic productivity and that for more than 30 years our economy has suffered from a “disease of productivity,” as he expressed it in his inaugural speech.

“Improving productivity is the most important thing we can do to improve our standard of living,” he said at the time. “We need to work smarter, not harder.”

Many economists I speak with would agree that he is right. And there are different dials and levers for improving productivity, like Bayly's work to fight monopolies. But as the Treasury says, taxing capital/asset income could be one of the most important levers of all.

Unfortunately, if the biggest obstacle to improving living standards is low productivity, then the biggest obstacle to improving productivity might be the opportunism of our politicians, unable to think beyond the next election in a year or two.

Because despite all the talk about adjusting parameters to support productivity, it seems certain that during the next election campaign, there will be a lever that neither Labor nor National will have the political courage to pull.