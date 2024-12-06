City Hall prepares for Trump's attack on minority exclusion agenda





President-elect Donald Trump has made no secret of his disdain for diversity, equity and inclusion and pledged to act accordingly, putting federal contracting programs and, potentially, federal funding for education and social programs.

Not surprisingly, City Council members are now worried about a Trump White House attack on Chicago's coveted minority setback program, and they wonder what the city can do to insulate the program .

At a City Council budget hearing Wednesday, Sharla Roberts, the city's newly appointed purchasing director, was asked what she planned to do to protect Trump from a program that she said black aldermen, is not doing enough to share wealth with African American-owned businesses.

The city spent $273 million on construction contracts this year, but Black-owned businesses received only $18 million, a 7 percent share. That compares to $52 million, or 19 percent, for Hispanics and $31 million, or 12 percent, for Asian Americans.

I sent you an article when judges in Kentucky and Indiana struck down the DBE. [disadvantaged business enterprise] program there. I'm concerned about the impact, not only of this legal decision, but also of the Trump administration's apparent move to reduce attention to DEI in the country in general, Finance Committee Chairman said , Pat Dowell (3rd). What are you doing to protect the city of Chicago and our program?

Without elaborating, Roberts talked about ensuring Chicago's layaway program is closely tailored, in part by establishing a centralized compliance unit that collects more information on all contractors, not just companies belonging to minorities and women.

When they look at these types of programs, they will look at all types of companies that receive contracts, Roberts said. So going forward, we're going to recommend that other departments that are currently dealing with compliance also track this information, so that when they look at the city as a whole, they don't just look at [Procurement Services].

Roberts also referenced the 2021 disparities study mandated by a federal judge that former Mayor Lori Lightfoot used to support her decision to extend the set-aside construction program until December 2027, after changing the conditions eligibility.

We're going to look at the…recommendations to make sure that we're following the recommendations of this disparities study and, going forward, we're also going to look at whether we need to conduct a new disparities study because this information has been collected in the field of construction. And we could do a disparity study that would include not only construction but also professional services, Roberts said.

The offer to update the disparity study was not enough to satisfy Ald. Gilbert Villegas (36th), who championed a pilot program expanding the layaway program to include veterans.

He pointed out that DBE programs are under attack at the federal level and because of people suing, the state of Illinois has decided not to set any targets on some state projects.

What are we doing to ensure that we are prepared to face any type of challenge in future trials? » said Villegas.

Conservative groups have filed lawsuits against companies with workplace initiatives such as diversity programs, emboldened by the U.S. Supreme Court's historic 2023 repeal of affirmative action in college admissions. the university. Walmart, the nation's largest private employer, recently announced it was ending racial equity training programs and re-evaluating supplier diversity initiatives.

Roberts said Chicago's minority set-aside program is a bit more flexible than the federal DBE program, but closely complies with Small Business Administration rules on federal contracting.

Chicago's housing program is one of the last in the country, but the path to sustaining it has been rocky.

In 2003, a federal judge responded to a lawsuit filed by the Builders Association of Greater Chicago by pointing out a series of legal loopholes in the fallow law and giving the city six months to correct them.

Under the revised order, Asian Americans were no longer automatically included in a presumed socially disadvantaged group that includes African Americans, Hispanics and women. The redrawn ordinance also included a five-year sunset provision.

In 2012, the city launched a phased graduation program, allowing minority entrepreneurs who exceed the program's size standards to phase out over three years. These businesses benefit from a 75% credit in the first year, 50% in the second year and 25% in the third year.

Four years later, minority and female entrepreneurs demanding a bigger slice of the pie temporarily derailed then-Mayor Rahm Emanuels' plan to extend the set-aside construction program for five years. The Council ultimately approved the extension after Emanuel agreed to raise the bar by two percentage points for minorities and women.

Roberts was appointed in September to replace ousted Aileen Velazquez, a holdover from Lightfoot. Velazquez was deported and obtained an undisclosed negotiated settlement to compensate her for the early end of her mandatory sentence.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://chicago.suntimes.com/city-hall/2024/12/04/chicago-city-council-trump-administration-assault-minority-set-aside-program The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos