Eknath Shinde invokes Balasaheb Thackeray and Anand Dighe, congratulates PM Modi and Amit Shah on oath as deputy CM | Watch





Maharashtra: Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Thursday took oath as deputy chief minister in the BJP-led Mahayuti government and invoked late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray.

Shinde began his oath by bowing to Balasaheb Thackeray, remembering late mentor Anand Dighe and receiving blessings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister Amit Shah and 13 million people of Maharshtra.

The 60-year-old former CM, elected as the MP from Kopri-Pachpakhadi in Thane district, led the Shiv Sena to a spectacular victory in the polls by winning 57 of the 81 seats it contested. Shinde reduced the rival Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena to just 20 assembly segments.

Shinde and NCP chief Ajit Pawar were sworn in by CP Governor Radhakrishnan at a ceremony held at Mumbai's Azad Maidan.

Bharatiya Janata Party leader Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as chief minister.

Addressing a press conference at Raj Bhavan immediately after Wednesday's meeting, Shinde said, “I am happy that at this place about two-and-a-half years ago, Fadnavis recommended that I become CM.” Now, we have given a recommendation letter from Shiv Sena for Fadnavis to become CM. This government is being formed in a healthy atmosphere.

Expensive infrastructure projects The Mumbai Coastal Highway, Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (Atal Setu), Metro Rail, Navi Mumbai International Airport, Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Mahamarg and Dharavi redevelopment are some of the big projects that Shinde has been pushing for.

Key role in Mahayuti's victory Eknath Shinde played a key role in Mahayuti's massive victory in the parliamentary elections. His government's Ladki Bahin Yojana (beloved sister) cash transfer program for women from poor families was ultimately a game-changer for the ruling bloc in the elections. The project became so popular among women that the Shiv Sena leader earned the title 'Ladka Bhau' (beloved brother).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.livemint.com/politics/news/eknath-shinde-invokes-balasaheb-thackeray-and-anand-dighe-lauds-pm-modi-and-amit-shah-in-oath-as-deputy-cm-watch-11733405070010.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos