Villagers would seriously consider creating a YMCA for Trump

Victor Willis, a founding member of Village People, said Thursday morning that he would seriously consider playing his band at the YMCA if asked by President-elect Donald Trump, citing Trump's renewed attention to the song, marking a new departure from his previous insistence that Trump stop using it at his rallies.

Victor Willis previously asked Trump to stop using the “YMCA” (Photo by Bonnie Britain/SOPA… [+] Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Key Facts

Willis said during an appearance on Fox & Friends that he would seriously consider performing for Trump because he has done so much for the YMCA and brought so much joy to so many people with song.

Willis did not formally support Trump in his interview with Fox & Friends and said he probably would not perform at Trump's inauguration if asked (he had previously expressed support for Trump's presidential campaign Vice President Kamala Harris in a statement to Billboard in October).

Although the YMCA is famous for its letter-spelling dance, Willis praised the dance move that Trump popularized, a simple motion of moving both fists back and forth, often called the Trump dance, stating that it works for him and that's what's important.

He also praised Trump for helping YMCA return to the charts, noting that the song returned to No. 1 on the Billboard Digital Dance and Electronic Song Sales chart this week.

Willis clarified on Fox & Friends that he allowed Trump to continue using his song because he said Trump really seemed to like it and that several other artists had asked him to stop using their music at his gatherings.

What did Willis say about Trump's use of the YMCA?

Willis appears to have changed his mind throughout the 2020 and 2024 presidential campaigns about Trump's use of his hit song at rallies. In June 2020, Willis asked Trump to stop using his music after the then-president threatened to use military force to end protests that had erupted across the country following the killing of George Floyd by the police. But three months later, a Village People spokesperson told Bloomberg that Willis wouldn't sue him simply out of spite because he doesn't hate Trump, and said he had not granted permission to use during its gatherings because authorization was not required. In the statement, Willis said Trump should at least do the YMCA dance while he's at it. As Trump continued to use the song at his rallies for his 2024 presidential campaign, Village People director and Willis' wife, Karen Willis, sent a cease and desist letter to Trump's campaign in May 2023, condemning a performance of the YMCA at Mar-a-Lago by artists. dressed as the Village People, noting that this caused confusion and falsely implied that the group had supported Trump. Willis demanded Trump stop using the Village People's image and likeness, threatening to sue the campaign over its use of the group's image and music.

Why did Willis change his stance on Trump and the YMCA?

In an October 2024 statement to Billboard, Willis said he had in the past opposed Trump's use of the YMCA and we made that very clear to him, but said he did not object more to his use of the song because it had benefited him commercially. Willis clarified again in a Facebook post Monday that he initially objected to Trump's use of the song because he received many complaints, becoming a nuisance to him, but he allowed Trump to using it because he didn't have the heart to block its use after other artists did. the same and because the song had increased in sales and in the charts.

Surprising fact

In his statement Monday, Willis questioned the YMCA's history as a gay anthem, urging people to get their minds out of the gutter and alleging that people brought up the song's apparent gay connotations to shame to the president-elect's use of the song. He added, however, that it doesn't bother me that gays consider this song their anthem. The YMCA has long been seen by LGBTQ listeners as a gay anthem, as the Village People attracted gay audiences with their disco music and some YMCA lyrics were interpreted as a reference to the YMCA's reputation as a gay cruising spot.

Tangent

The Trump dance has gone viral in recent weeks as athletes from several sports have used the dance to celebrate their victories on the field, sparking some controversy and prompting athletes' claims that the dance is apolitical. After Trump's election victory, San Francisco 49ers player Nick Bosa danced on the field to celebrate a sack, which Bosa, a staunch Trump supporter, said he did because all the guys wanted me do it. Other NFL players, including Detroit Lions defensive end ZaDarius Smith, Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers and Tennessee Titans wide receiver Calvin Ridley, also did the Trump dance on the field. United States men's soccer team captain Christian Pulisic performed this dance after scoring a goal last month, which he said is not a political dance, clarifying that he did because he just thought it was funny.

