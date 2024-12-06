Latin America seeks US support against China's economic influence





Half a dozen Latin American countries have requested U.S. help to “resist economic coercion” from China, Jos W. Fernndez, undersecretary of state for economic growth, said Wednesday. to energy and the environment. The official provided insight into the Democratic administration with less than two months before Republican President-elect Donald Trump takes office. During the four years of Democratic President Joe Biden's mandate, the issue of China “has been fundamental, not only because many supply chains pass” through this country but also because of “problems of economic coercion”, Fernndez said during a virtual press conference. “We have worked with other countries to resist the economic coercion that we have seen from China when some (…) want to make decisions that go against” the interests of the Asian giant, said he added. According to Fernndez, “more than 12” countries have contacted the State Department asking for help in “preparing to resist this pressure,” even though they “do not want their names made public.” “Today we have half a dozen Latin American countries that are concerned about this issue and have come to consult us,” he said. The US government has adhered to a principle: the economy and national security often go hand in hand. “We realized very early … that we could not solve problems only with our own resources, but that we also had to integrate our allies, many of whom are in Latin America,” said Fernndez, born in Cuba . The United States, he stressed, has “two competitive advantages”: its allies and the private sector. Supply chains have been a priority in sectors such as semiconductors, critical minerals and pharmaceuticals. The United States is working with countries like Mexico, Costa Rica and Panama, which have played a “critical” role in “diversifying” supply chains, Fernndez said. “We know that to meet our renewable and clean energy goals, we will need 42 times more lithium than we use today”, and it will be necessary to obtain these minerals “responsibly”, without neglecting “environmental objectives,” he said. in Spanish. Overall, economically, Latin America plays “a fundamental role” because it is “part of our common neighborhood,” Fernndez concluded, expressing hope that good relations continue during Trump's presidency.

