Former Missouri lawmaker Billy Long is Trump's pick for IRS commissioner





Former Rep. Billy Long, R-Mo., who retired after losing a 2022 Senate bid, got a green light from President-elect Donald Trump on Wednesday to be his nominee for IRS commissioner .

Long served six terms in the House and left Congress after placing a distant fourth in the GOP primary to succeed outgoing Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., two years ago. He ultimately supported the winner, Sen. Eric Schmitt, R-Mo., but he clashed with Missouri's other Republican senator, Josh Hawley, over the latter's support for another primary rival, ex-representative. Vicky Hartzler, R-Mo.

The colorful Long was one of the first Republican lawmakers to support Trump during his first campaign for president in 2016, and was sometimes seen carrying around the Capitol fake $45 bills with Trump's face on them, a nod to the 45th president.

Long did not have much training in taxation before serving in Congress, his career was in real estate, auctioneering and hosting a radio show and he was not a member of the Committee on Ways and means of tax drafting. Long worked in the energy and trade fields, where he focused on issues such as rural broadband access and health care policy.

A fellow Missouri Republican, who happens to be House Speaker Jason Smith, on Wednesday praised Trump's choice to lead the tax collection agency. “I couldn’t have picked anyone better,” Smith said.

Others weren't as expansive.

“Billy Long has no experience relevant to running the IRS, but that’s exactly what Trump was looking for,” Lindsay Owens, executive director of Groundwork Action, a progressive advocacy group, said in a statement. “This choice sends a clear signal that Trump’s IRS will be open season on tax cheats.”

Along the way, Long became a certified tax and business advisor, something he touts on his X account: “Private message me to save 40% on your taxes.” We just released a new round of tax credits!

Part of Long's business since leaving Congress has been selling pandemic-era employee retention tax credits, which have become such a magnet for fraud and improper claims that the IRS has stopped processing new claims for a while. The House passed a bill earlier this year that would ban new claims, although it stalled in the Senate.

Senate Finance Chairman Ron Wyden, D-Ore., who will become ranking member in January, pledged in a statement to scrutinize Long's ties to promoting the controversial tax credit program .

There are many reasons why former Congressman Billy Long is an odd choice for this role. What is most concerning is that Mr. Long left office and entered the industry rife with scams involving the Employee Retention Tax Credit,” Wyden said. He also questioned why Trump would shorten the term of current IRS Commissioner Danny Werfel, who would otherwise serve until November 2027.

Trump's ad on Truth Social praises Long's experience in “helping small businesses navigate the complexities of complying with IRS rules and regulations,” adding that he is “the right people person to excellence, well respected on both sides of the aisle.”

Just before leaving Congress, he wrote that to succeed in real estate, auctions and radio, one had to be a “UFO, as I call it,” optimistic, friendly and open.

“As I reflect on the end of a 12-year career in Congress, I probably have as many friends on the Democratic side as I do on the Republican side,” Long wrote. “I have one of the most conservative voting records in Congress, so I almost never vote like my Democratic friends, but just because we don't agree politically doesn't mean we can't be friends personally.”

