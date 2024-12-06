Stream it or ignore it?

Churchill at war is a four-part documentary series, directed by Malcolm Venville, which examines Winston Churchill's role as British Prime Minister during World War II. The series combines colorized and digitally restored footage, readings of Churchill's writings using an AI-generated version of the Prime Minister's voice, expert interviews and dramatic re-enactments to explain to how influential Churchill was in standing up to Adolf Hitler, bringing the Americans into the conflict. fight, and ultimately prevail in this massive and bloody conflict.

Opening shot: Colorized World War II footage of the Blitz, when Nazi forces carpet-bombed London.

The bottom line: Experts interviewed in the series include former US President George W. Bush, former British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, former CIA Director David Petraeus and historian Jon Meacham.

The first episode examines the early life of Churchill, born into a privileged background in the 1870s, and his almost inevitable career in service to the crown, both in the army and in government. As we see in the re-enactments (where Churchill is played by Christian McKay), he was First Lord of the Admiralty during the First World War, but he abandoned this position to return to active service in the army, while retaining his sits in Parliament. He remained in government and became Chancellor of the Exchequer.

The decade 1929-39 was considered his “wilderness years”, where Churchill was a backbencher with little influence. But even then he made known his views on Indian independence (he was opposed to it) and the rise of Hitler. His years of warnings about Hitler's desire to annex most of Europe went unheeded during Neville Chamberlain's tenure as Prime Minister, where he hoped appeasement would promote peace. But when Britain declared war on Germany in 1939 after Hitler's invasion of Poland, Churchill was poised to become the next prime minister.

Photo: Netflix

What shows will this remind you of? There are many docuseries and documentaries about Winston Churchill, including Winston Churchill's War.

Our opinion: Normally, we get cranky when we see scripted reenactments and hear about AI-assisted voice tracks in a docuseries. But Churchill at war blends all of its elements well to create a dramatic narrative about Winston Churchill that engages viewers and provides perspective on what he accomplished from the perspective of the times in which he lived and served.

This is an important distinction. Although there are many analyzes that place Churchill's career in a modern context, most experts interviewed speak of his career almost as it unfolded in real time. How a person was perceived in their time is often lost to history, especially for towering figures like Churchill.

He is known as one of the greatest Prime Ministers the United Kingdom has ever had, mainly because of his determination in the face of German bombing and the existential threat of Hitler's regime. But he was 66 when he began his first term as prime minister, and in the decade before his first term he was frequently dismissed from office by Chamberlain and his parliamentary colleagues. Hearing about those years puts his perspective and the timing of his rise into proper context.

Like any leader who becomes legendary over the decades, Churchill had flaws and positions that were unpopular, or seem even worse in the light of history than they were at the time. His views on Indian independence, for example, were not very well received even in the 1930s, but they seem even harsher today. But what he did to resist Hitler's march across Europe, how he got his country through the Blitz and a real existential threat, and ultimately prevail, will always be his legacy, and the decisions he made during this time will be interesting to see. a group of experts is looking into the issue.

Sex and skin: None.

Starting shot: As we watch a re-enactment of Churchill looking out at the ocean, we hear his AI-created voice say, “All I hope is that it's not too late.” I'm very afraid of it.

Sleeping Star: George W. Bush has an excellent view of Churchill's history, and given that he has (like it or not) presided over wars as a world leader, he has a perspective that other experts do not don't have.

Most pilot line: That being said, it is interesting to note that Boris Johnson, one of the worst prime ministers in British history, is considered an expert on the subject. We just laughed every time we heard his voice or saw his mop-faced face.

Our call: Spread it. Churchill at war does a good job of repackaging well-reviewed material in a new enough way to keep viewers engaged, and maybe even learn things about Winston Churchill that they didn't already know.

