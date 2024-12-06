Which California counties supported Donald Trump more this time than in 2020?





The president-elect increased his vote share in 45 of California's 58 counties in 2024. And Kamala Harris won 1.8 million fewer votes statewide than Joe Biden did in 2020.

No Republican presidential candidate has won California since George H. W. Bush secured his fifth straight GOP run in 1988. So it's no surprise that Democratic candidate Kamala Harris easily won all 54 electoral votes. California last November.

But if the vice-president beat Donald Trump 58.5% to 38%, she did much worse in her native Golden State than Joe Biden in 2020: she lost vote share in all 58 counties of the State except one (including several with significant Latino populations). ), and she lost at least 10 percentage points of the vote in 43 counties.

Statewide, Harris won more than 1.8 million fewer votes than Biden's 11.1 million, the main reason Trump is headed to win the national popular vote.

Harris received 3 more votes than Biden in only one county: Alpine, the state's least populous county, with only about 1,500 residents. Trump lost one vote in this county.

While the statewide count is virtually complete before Thursday's deadline for counties to certify their results, the results show more voters did not vote at all: nearly 90% of Counties reported fewer total votes for president in last month's election than four years ago.

Trump had a more mixed performance statewide in 2024 compared to 2020. Although he received about 74,000 more votes statewide this time, he received fewer votes in 29 counties.

For example, Trump did better in the state's most populous county, Los Angeles, where he received about 44,000 more votes than in 2020 on more than 3.7 million ballots cast. Harris received more than 600,000 fewer votes than Biden in 2020 and lost more than 20 percentage points in vote share as a result.

As election data expert Rob Pyers detailed, Trump flipped 10 counties, but not necessarily because more people voted for him than four years ago. Instead, Harris did much worse.

For example, Trump flipped Lake County, but he only got 38 more votes in the rural county compared to 2020. Harris, on the other hand, underperformed Biden by about 2,150 votes, and the Candidates from other parties won 804.

Lake is one of eight counties where the percentage difference between Harris and Trump was smaller than the share won by minor party candidates, the largest being Orange County where Harris won 49.7% to 47, 1%, but the other candidates obtained a total of 3.2%.

