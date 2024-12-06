Escalation of conflict in Syria is a “chronic collective failure”, says UN chief





UNITED NATIONS: UN chief Antonio Guterres said Thursday the escalating conflict in Syria was the result of a “chronic collective failure” of diplomacy, as he called for an end to the fighting.

After being dormant for years, the Syrian civil war roared back to life last week when Islamist-led rebels launched an offensive against President Bashar al-Assad's forces and captured the commercial hub of Aleppo, adding on Thursday the city ​​of Hama to their list. conquests.

It is the most intense fighting since 2020 in the civil war sparked by the repression of pro-democracy protests in 2011.

“We see the bitter fruits of the chronic collective failure of previous de-escalation arrangements to produce a genuine nationwide ceasefire or a serious political process to implement Security Council resolutions,” it said. the secretary general to journalists.

“After 14 years of conflict, it is high time for all parties to seriously engage with Geir Pedersen, my Special Envoy for Syria, to finally define a new inclusive and comprehensive approach to resolving this crisis, in accordance with resolution 2254 of the Security Council. » Guterres said.

This resolution adopted by the Security Council in 2015 established a roadmap for a political transition in Syria.

“Tens of thousands of civilians are in danger in a region already on fire,” Guterres said.

He said he spoke Thursday with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country supports the rebels. Russia and Iran are Assad's main allies.

“I stressed the urgent need for immediate humanitarian access to all civilians in need and a return to the UN-facilitated political process to end the bloodshed. All parties are required under international law to protect civilians,” said Guterres.

