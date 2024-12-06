Imran Khan among 60 PTI leaders indicted in GHQ attack case





RAWALPINDI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan along with 60 other PTI leaders have been charged in the GHQ attack case on Thursday, ARY News reported.

An anti-terrorism court judge, Justice Amjad Ali Shah, indicted Imran Khan and 60 other party leaders in the GHQ attack case.

Following the ATC verdict, police arrested four PTI leaders, including Omar Ayub, Raja Basharat and Malik Ahmad Chatta, in connection with the case. 23 other accused, including Murad Saeed, Shehbaz Gill and Zulfi Bukhari, have already been declared offenders.

Earlier, an anti-terrorism court in Rawalpindi had rejected Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Omar Ayub's plea for acquittal in the GHQ attack case during the violent May 9 protests.

Violence of May 9

The PTI chairman was arrested on May 9, 2023, from the premises of the Islamabad High Court, where he was attending a hearing in a corruption case. Khan, who served as Pakistan's prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has been accused of receiving illegal gifts and assets from foreign countries.

Imran Khan's arrest sparked widespread protests and riots across the country, as his supporters and party members took to the streets to demand his release.

The PTI protesters attacked and vandalized several civilian and military installations, including the Army General Headquarters (GHQ) in Rawalpindi, Jinnah House in Lahore, Mianwali Air Base and others. Protesters also set fire to vehicles, blocked roads and clashed with police and security forces.

More than 5,000 people were arrested and charged under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and other laws for their involvement in the riots. The government also accused Khan of being the mastermind behind the attacks and said it had evidence of his involvement.

