By Lauren Lewis and Henry Moore

Russia's war in Ukraine is “not worth” the suffering and misery it has caused, Russia's ambassador to the UK, Andrei Kelin, has told LBC's Andrew Marr.

Mr Kelin said the war could have ended in 2022 if Boris Johnson had not thrown his support behind Ukraine.

Asked if the suffering and misery caused by the war between Russia and Ukraine was worth it, Mr Kelin replied: “No, I don’t think so.

“We could have ended it in the negotiations in April 2022, otherwise Boris Johnson would come and say: 'Let's get out of this deal, let's throw it away and you would have to fight with the Ukrainians.'”

Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, sparking a war of attrition that has lasted more than two and a half years and resulted in the deaths of around a million Ukrainians and Russians.

The ambassador added that Russia has “absolutely no ambition” to continue its war outside Ukraine once it has achieved its objectives.

US President-elect Donald Trump has pledged to end the war within 24 hours of his inauguration on January 20, privately and publicly discussing plans to cede large parts of Ukraine to Russia in the future. predictable.

But speaking on TonightwithAndrewMarron LBC, Mr Kelin also told Andrew that President-elect Trump's team now understands that the war in Ukraine “is too complicated” to be resolved “in 48 hours”.

The ambassador also told LBC that Russia “will do everything to avoid any [nuclear] “escalation” and Putin's goal is not to take the whole of Ukraine and “liberate four provinces of Ukraine”.

Asked whether President-elect Donald Trump says he can end the war between Russia and Ukraine within days, which is taken seriously in Moscow, Mr. Kelin replied: “I believe that Trump's team now believes the issue is too complicated to resolve. do it in 48 hours, or something like that.

“But we see and we don't have contact so far, we haven't had contact with them, and they don't contact us, but we clearly see that there is an attempt to elaborate some scenarios.

“But these scenarios need to be realistic for us. We don't want a freeze at all. We need a complex solution to the whole issue, to the whole problem.”

Regarding NATO fears that Russia could invade the Baltics, Moldova and Poland after Ukraine, Mr Kelin told LBC: “This is an absolutely insane proposition.

“And they only ended up, and I understand why, they just wanted to raise a spirit to ask people to give more money for this fight in Ukraine, to raise more defense industry and so because, our president has said repeatedly that we had no ambition to go anywhere.

“We have to resolve the problem with Ukraine.”

Regarding reports that Russia had tried to cut cables in a bid to engage in a gray war with the UK, Mr Kelin said: “No, you shouldn't worry, because it's a pure fantasy.

“When I read this story in the press, on a special Bulgarian subject, it of course makes me laugh.”

Asked whether he agreed with the head of the British armed forces, Tony Radakin, that we were now entering the third phase of the nuclear confrontation, Mr Kelin replied to Andrew: “Eh Well, actually, we didn't.

“Of course, danger is present there, and I would say, on the verge of something. I would say collapse, but on the verge of further escalation.

“But for us, we will do everything to avoid any escalation in this area. We are totally opposed to raising the stakes in this area. But unfortunately, it is the INF deal that was ruined by Trump and his team. “