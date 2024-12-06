Observers say Jokowi was fired by PDIP in public and will move to another political power





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.TV – Executive Director of Indostrategic, Ahmad Khoirul Umam, assessed that the PDI Perjuangan (PDIP) dismissed former Indonesian President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) directly in front of the public. He believes that PDIP's open statement closed the possibility of Vice President Gibran Rakabuming Raka's father returning to the party with the white-snouted bull's head symbol. Umam highlighted the open statements made recently by PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto and Chairman of the PDIP DPP for Honorary Affairs Komarudin Watubun. Hasto emphasized that Jokowi was no longer part of the party, while Komarudin asked him to return his membership card (KTA). Also read: Jokowi Hasto's response after declaring that he was no longer part of the PDIP: this means an individual party According to Umam, this open statement shows the strong tension between Jokowi and the PDIP. He said tensions between Jokowi and the PDIP will increase after the simultaneous 2024 regional elections. “It is a form of dismissal openly in front of the community, in front of the public,” Umam said in the “Kompas Petang” program. Kompas TVThursday (05/12/2024). “If this is the case, I am sure that there will also be a quick assessment on the part of Pak Jokowi to immediately move to another political power.” It is not yet clear what Jokowi's next steps will be after his expulsion by the PDIP. However, a number of parties have publicly stated that they are ready to accept the former president. PAN Secretary General Eko Patrio said his party would roll out the “blue carpet” if Jokowi wanted to enter. Meanwhile, Golkar Party Secretary General Sarmuji said his party was open if Jokowi wanted to join. Also read: Golkar is ready to welcome Jokowi if he wants to join On the other hand, Umam highlighted Jokowi's statement after Hasto announced that the former Jakarta governor was no longer part of PDIP. Jokowi said PDIP had become an “individual party,” but he was reluctant to further explain his statement. He said Jokowi's comments could mean two things, namely that the former Surakarta mayor panicked and made comments that were difficult to digest, or as a verbal attack on the PDIP. Umam believes that Jokowi could criticize the PDIP as a party based on “personality.” “This means that it seems that the party institutions are intact, but in reality these are individual demonstrations, emanating from individuals, which are then carried out by, for example, Bu Mega and the Sukarno race,” he said. he declared. Also read: Hasto says Jokowi brought Metallica's guitar to KPK as image: After that, it's no more

