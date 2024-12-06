Secret Service director touts changes as Congress presses him on Trump assassination attempt





WASHINGTON (AP) The acting director of the Secret Service said Thursday that the agency is reorganizing and reinventing its culture and how it operates in the wake of an assassination attempt on Donald Trump on the campaign trail.

Members of a bipartisan House task force investigating the attempt on Trump's life pushed Ronald Rowe to explain how agency staff could have missed such glaring security vulnerabilities that led to the July 13 shooting at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. At one point, the hearing devolved into a fight between Rowe and a Republican congressman.

Rowe promised accountability for what he called the agency's abject failure to secure the gathering in Butler, where a gunman opened fire from a nearby building. Trump suffered an ear injury, one rally attendee was killed and two others were injured.

Another assassination attempt two months later contributed to the agency's troubles. This shooter waited hours for Trump to appear at his Florida golf course, but a Secret Service agent foiled the attack when he spotted the gun piercing the bushes.

The task force investigated both attempts, but it was the July shooting that dominated Thursday's hearing. His investigation is part of a series of investigations and reports that have faulted the agency for planning and communications failures. The agency's former director resigned and the Secret Service stepped up protection for Trump before the Republican won the November election.

Stunned lawmakers repeatedly asked Rowe how problems so obvious in hindsight could have occurred.

Rep. Jason Crow, a Colorado Democrat, said it's just crazy to me that in an age of technological advancement, the Secret Service is using text messages and emails to communicate in real time about threats.

He also asked Rowe why so many things went wrong that day, when no one said anything.

Rowe said the agency has a culture where people feel comfortable speaking up.

I don't know where we lost that, he said. We have to come back to it.

The acting Secret Service director had a tense moment with lawmaker Pat Fallon over the events of 9/11 during a hearing on the assassination attempts against Donald Trump. Fallon accused him of going to the event to gain exposure in hopes of getting the director's job.

Rowe said the agency is putting much more emphasis on training, which previous surveys found was lacking, and more regular reviews of events to see what went well and where improvements can be made.

We are reorganizing and reimagining this organization, Rowe told lawmakers. He said the agency needs to identify potential leaders much earlier in their careers, instead of just promoting people to command positions because they have been on the job a long time.

The hearing was largely cordial, with members of Congress emphasizing the bipartisan nature of their work and praising Rowe for his cooperation with their investigation, even as they pressed him for an explanation.

But at one point, Rowe and Rep. Pat Fallon, a Texas Republican, got into a shouting match as other members pleaded for order.

Fallon pulled out a photo of President Joe Biden, Trump and others at the 9/11 ceremony in New York and asked Rowe why he was at the event, suggesting it was to improve his chances of obtain the position of director on a permanent basis. Trump has not yet named his choice to lead the agency.

I was there to show my respect to a member of the Secret Service who died on 9/11. Don't use 9/11 for political purposes! Rowe shouted.

You wanted to be visible because you were auditioning for this job that you won't get! Fallon later responded.

Rowe roared back: You've crossed the line, Congressman. You are out of place!

You are a bully, Fallon said.

This was the task force's second public hearing and the first time Rowe addressed its members in public. The committee has until December 13 to release its final report.

Rep. Mark Green, a Republican from Tennessee, said the agency's conduct during the July shooting seemed almost lackadaisical. He said some of the things that went wrong that day were really fundamental things.

This shows an apathy or complacency that is truly unacceptable in an organization like the Secret Service, Green said.

The task force conducted 46 transcribed interviews, attended more than a dozen briefing sessions, and reviewed more than 20,000 documents. Members also visited the site of the two assassination attempts and went to the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Virginia, to review evidence.

Rowe said Thursday that the agency's internal investigation, the findings of which were released last month, identified failures by several employees. He noted that the quality of the advance work done by the people who determined the event locations in advance did not meet the agency's standards. He promised to hold those who failed on the job accountable.

Many investigations have focused on why buildings near the rally with a clear view of the stage where Trump was speaking were not secured in advance. The shooter, Thomas Crooks, climbed onto the roof of one and opened fire before being killed by a Secret Service counter-shooter.

Rowe highlighted the failure to protect the building as the most egregious oversight of the day.

He was also asked about the morale of agents and new recruits. Rowe said applications were up this year and the agency had a net gain of about 200 agents last fiscal year, meaning new agents were hired and veteran agents were retained .

