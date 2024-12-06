Politics
Venezuelan Vice President Visits China to Strengthen All-Weather Strategic Partnership
Allied countries pledged to achieve greater progress in bilateral relations and strengthen multilateral cooperation. (Photo: Xinhua/Yin Bogu)
Caracas, December 5, 2024 (venuzuelanalysis.com) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is in China for an official visit to “revise and strengthen” the cooperation map established last year when the countries elevated their relations to the status of ” foolproof strategic partnership.” »
Upon his arrival in Beijing on Wednesday, Rodriguez said allied countries would review cooperation agreements in several strategic areas, including politics, energy, economics, finance and technology.
We will strengthen our cooperation framework as well as the links of complementarity and mutual development in different areas to continue solidifying a historic relationship and a deep friendship that reached 50 years in 2024, Rodriguez said. wrote on social networks.
Rodriguez added that China and Venezuela shared a common vision of a new multipolar world where the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples of the South would be respected. She noted that the BRICS organization would play a key role in promoting multipolarity.
On Thursday, the Venezuelan vice president met with her Chinese counterpart Han Zheng, with both officials reportedly pledging greater progress in bilateral relations.
According to the local pressHan said China looks forward to fully implementing the “all-weather strategic partnership reached last year and strengthening practical cooperation.”
For his part, Rodriguez reiterated Venezuela's respect for the one-China principle and stressed the need to strengthen multilateral coordination to oppose illegal unilateral sanctions, safeguard national security and development, as well as international equity and justice.
In recent years, Venezuela and China have deepened their strategic political and economic ties, with both governments seeking to counter Western hegemony and unilateral coercive measures. Since 2017, the Caribbean nation has faced severe difficulties caused by the US-led economic blockade, which particularly targets the crucial oil industry.
In September 2023, Presidents Nicols Maduro and Xi Jinping elevated relations between the two countries to an ironclad strategic partnership and signed 31 agreements to strengthen collaboration in areas such as oil, scientific development, healthcare health and space exploration.
The new level of bilateral partnership was seen as historic, with Venezuela being the first Latin American country to enter the all-weather category reserved by Beijing for its closest allies. This improvement reflects China's growing role as Venezuela's main trading partner in Asia, particularly for crude oil purchases.
On the eve of his trip to China, Vice President Rodriguez presented the country's draft budget for 2025 to the National Assembly (AN), estimated at 22.7 billion US dollars. That figure represents a nearly 11% increase over this year's $20.5 billion budget and almost double the $11.6 billion allocated in 2023. It still represents about a fifth of the $118 billion budget. government dollars for 2015.
Rodriguez attributed the recent sustained increase to steady economic progress since 2021, citing GDP growth of 8.5% in the first three quarters of 2024, as measured by the Central Bank of Venezuela. The Caribbean nation is expected to see a fourth consecutive year of economic improvement, even though GDP remains less than 30 percent of its 2014 peak.
This budget reflects the victorious resilience of the Venezuelan economy in the face of adversity and economic suffocation that has targeted our workers and production processes, she told lawmakers Tuesday. Under these difficult conditions, Venezuela is now one of the fastest growing countries in Latin America.
The vice president clarified that 77.6 percent of next year's budget will be dedicated to social investment, with emphasis on education, health care, security, science and technology , public infrastructure and housing. The spending plan incorporates contributions collected from thousands of popular assemblies organized across the country.
Rodriguez also highlighted that the budget includes a special fund for community projects chosen and managed directly by the Venezuelan people through municipal circuits, as well as an additional allocation for the Essequibo region.
According to Reuterstax revenues are expected to contribute $5.25 billion to the budget, financing 28 percent of total spending. Venezuelan authorities have welcomed tax collection, which more than doubled year-on-year in 2024. In contrast, Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA will cover 53% of expenses, amounting to $10.1 billion. dollars, compared to $11.9 billion estimated this year. The rest of the country's annual financing will come from mining, loans and debt issuance.
On Thursday, Parliament President Jorge Rodriguez announcement that the 2025 draft budget had been approved by the legislature and sent to the Maduro government for promulgation.
|
Sources
2/ https://venezuelanalysis.com/news/venezuelan-vp-travels-to-china-to-strengthen-all-weather-strategic-partnership/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- UPDATE: Tsunami warning issued for US coasts following 7.0M California earthquake
- Russian cryptocurrency criminals helped a British drug gang launder cash from blockades.
- Global Times: County model inspires local CPC members to improve personal culture and devote themselves to the people
- Erdogan, UN chief discuss Syrian conflict by phone
- Tim Minchin: Why you shouldn't have a dream
- Britain needs a 'vaccine task force' to prepare for next pandemic, Lord Lord warns
- Tsunami warning was lifted after millions of Californians were told to evacuate their homes following a 7.0 magnitude earthquake.
- Boris Johnson's 2-word description of the late Queen as he discusses the final meeting | Royal | News
- Meghan Markle's $33,000 choker is a tennis chain trend
- President-elect Donald Trump is set to make this holiday season even more special for Bitcoin, XRP and the rest of the crypto-verse
- South Korea calls on President Yoon to resign | BBC News
- Returned missionaries eligible to join the BYU football program for the 2025 season