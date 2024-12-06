Venezuelan Vice President Visits China to Strengthen All-Weather Strategic Partnership

Allied countries pledged to achieve greater progress in bilateral relations and strengthen multilateral cooperation. (Photo: Xinhua/Yin Bogu)

Caracas, December 5, 2024 (venuzuelanalysis.com) Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodriguez is in China for an official visit to “revise and strengthen” the cooperation map established last year when the countries elevated their relations to the status of ” foolproof strategic partnership.” »

Upon his arrival in Beijing on Wednesday, Rodriguez said allied countries would review cooperation agreements in several strategic areas, including politics, energy, economics, finance and technology.

We will strengthen our cooperation framework as well as the links of complementarity and mutual development in different areas to continue solidifying a historic relationship and a deep friendship that reached 50 years in 2024, Rodriguez said. wrote on social networks.

Rodriguez added that China and Venezuela shared a common vision of a new multipolar world where the sovereignty and self-determination of the peoples of the South would be respected. She noted that the BRICS organization would play a key role in promoting multipolarity.

On Thursday, the Venezuelan vice president met with her Chinese counterpart Han Zheng, with both officials reportedly pledging greater progress in bilateral relations.

According to the local pressHan said China looks forward to fully implementing the “all-weather strategic partnership reached last year and strengthening practical cooperation.”

For his part, Rodriguez reiterated Venezuela's respect for the one-China principle and stressed the need to strengthen multilateral coordination to oppose illegal unilateral sanctions, safeguard national security and development, as well as international equity and justice.

In recent years, Venezuela and China have deepened their strategic political and economic ties, with both governments seeking to counter Western hegemony and unilateral coercive measures. Since 2017, the Caribbean nation has faced severe difficulties caused by the US-led economic blockade, which particularly targets the crucial oil industry.

In September 2023, Presidents Nicols Maduro and Xi Jinping elevated relations between the two countries to an ironclad strategic partnership and signed 31 agreements to strengthen collaboration in areas such as oil, scientific development, healthcare health and space exploration.

The new level of bilateral partnership was seen as historic, with Venezuela being the first Latin American country to enter the all-weather category reserved by Beijing for its closest allies. This improvement reflects China's growing role as Venezuela's main trading partner in Asia, particularly for crude oil purchases.

On the eve of his trip to China, Vice President Rodriguez presented the country's draft budget for 2025 to the National Assembly (AN), estimated at 22.7 billion US dollars. That figure represents a nearly 11% increase over this year's $20.5 billion budget and almost double the $11.6 billion allocated in 2023. It still represents about a fifth of the $118 billion budget. government dollars for 2015.

Rodriguez attributed the recent sustained increase to steady economic progress since 2021, citing GDP growth of 8.5% in the first three quarters of 2024, as measured by the Central Bank of Venezuela. The Caribbean nation is expected to see a fourth consecutive year of economic improvement, even though GDP remains less than 30 percent of its 2014 peak.

This budget reflects the victorious resilience of the Venezuelan economy in the face of adversity and economic suffocation that has targeted our workers and production processes, she told lawmakers Tuesday. Under these difficult conditions, Venezuela is now one of the fastest growing countries in Latin America.

The vice president clarified that 77.6 percent of next year's budget will be dedicated to social investment, with emphasis on education, health care, security, science and technology , public infrastructure and housing. The spending plan incorporates contributions collected from thousands of popular assemblies organized across the country.

Rodriguez also highlighted that the budget includes a special fund for community projects chosen and managed directly by the Venezuelan people through municipal circuits, as well as an additional allocation for the Essequibo region.

According to Reuterstax revenues are expected to contribute $5.25 billion to the budget, financing 28 percent of total spending. Venezuelan authorities have welcomed tax collection, which more than doubled year-on-year in 2024. In contrast, Venezuela's national oil company PDVSA will cover 53% of expenses, amounting to $10.1 billion. dollars, compared to $11.9 billion estimated this year. The rest of the country's annual financing will come from mining, loans and debt issuance.

On Thursday, Parliament President Jorge Rodriguez announcement that the 2025 draft budget had been approved by the legislature and sent to the Maduro government for promulgation.