Pakistani court charges former PM Khan with inciting violence against army

A Pakistani anti-terrorism court on Thursday indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and several close aides for allegedly inciting his supporters to attack military installations during anti-government protests in 2023.

The special court convened the hearing and announced the indictment at Adiala Prison, the detention center near Islamabad where Khan has been incarcerated for over a year in connection with various legal proceedings and charges brought against him.

The 72-year-old former Prime Minister and his co-defendants affirmed their innocence on Thursday regarding the charges brought against them following the violent demonstrations of May 9, 2023.

The nationwide protests, led by the Khans Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, party, erupted in response to his brief arrest on corruption allegations. Subsequent clashes with riot police resulted in the deaths of at least 10 protesters.

Authorities also accused PTI supporters of attacking and ransacking key state buildings and military installations, including the headquarters, or GHQ, in Rawalpindi.

Local media quoted the prosecutor as saying in court on Thursday that pressure on the government through violent protests fell under the category of terrorism and that the attack on the headquarters was carried out with the intention of inciting the Pakistani army to revolt.

Khan and his party have consistently accused state intelligence agents of infiltrating protests and orchestrating the May 9 violence against military installations to justify a months-long security crackdown on the PTI and a roundup of hundreds of its members.

Dozens of detainees were also handed over to military authorities in connection with the riots, as reported by relatives of the detainees.

A PTI statement on Thursday expressed confidence in the ability of its legal teams to challenge the indictment in the appropriate courts, and hopes that justice will be served.

Khan, prime minister from 2018 to 2022, has been embroiled in dozens of legal proceedings and lawsuits since being ousted from power by an opposition parliamentary vote of no confidence. He says the legal challenges are trumped-up charges designed to prevent his return to politics at the behest of Pakistan's powerful military, a charge the government denies.

In August 2023, the cricket star turned prime minister was convicted and arrested in a corruption case that he dismissed as politically motivated. Subsequently, in several other trials, Khan was convicted and sentenced to several prison terms just days before the February 2024 parliamentary elections.

Appeals courts overturned or suspended all of his convictions and sentences, citing a lack of evidence or transparency of the trial. However, authorities have prevented Khan from leaving prison by leveling new charges against him every time a court orders his release on bail.

Last month, police informed a Federal High Court that more than 70 cases had been registered against Khan in Islamabad alone.

In the run-up to the general elections on February 8, 2024, Pakistan's Election Commission, under disputed rules, blocked the PTI from contesting the vote. Candidates nominated by Khan were eventually forced to run for office as independents and received the largest number of seats, mainly due to his growing popularity. However, their numbers do not reach the threshold required to establish an independent government.

The PTI has repeatedly staged street protests across the country to demand Khan's release from what it considers to be illegal detention. He also called for the resignation of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's coalition government, saying this is a result of rigged elections and the PTI's stolen mandate.

Late last month, Khan's wife, Bushra Bibi, the former first lady, led thousands of supporters to Islamabad to press their demands. The government carried out a crackdown on November 26 to disperse what the PTI called a peaceful protest march.

The ensuing clashes resulted in the deaths of at least 12 protesters, according to PTI leaders and relatives of several victims. According to them, most of the victims were killed by gunfire from law enforcement, while hundreds of others were shot and injured.

Pakistani authorities have always denied the allegations, saying no demonstrators were killed. They say security forces did not use guns but instead used tear gas and rubber bullets.

The government accused protesters of ramming members of the security forces with a vehicle, killing four of them. However, the accusations were disputed by PTI officials and journalists covering the protest march for local and foreign media.

The government showed restraint because security forces were only equipped with water cannons and tear gas, not live ammunition, Pakistani Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar said at a meeting on Wednesday. unusual meeting with foreign diplomats in Islamabad. State television broadcast parts of his speech live to foreign guests, including envoys from the United States, China, Britain and Japan.

The meeting aimed at resolving a domestic political crisis was a first in Pakistan's diplomatic history, a Foreign Ministry official told VOA anonymously due to lack of authority to discuss the issue with the media.

Critics argued that the unusual briefing for foreign diplomats reflected growing pressure on Pakistan's government following the violent crackdown on the opposition party, the country's largest and most popular political force.

