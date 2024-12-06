President-elect Donald Trump is set to make this holiday season even more special for Bitcoin, XRP and the rest of the crypto-verse





Crypto investors are certainly having a moment. While Bitcoin (BTC -1.20%), the world's largest cryptocurrency, has performed well all year, the rest of the crypto-verse has President-elect Donald Trump to thank. Cryptocurrency prices began to rise significantly in the weeks leading up to the election as betting odds favored Trump to win.

However, Trump's eventual victory sparked a buying spree that sent everything from Bitcoin to meme tokens like Dogecoin (DOGE 0.85%) to other struggling tokens like XRP (XRP – 1.69%) to skyrocket. The good news keeps coming for crypto, and Trump is poised to make this holiday season even more special for Bitcoin and the rest of the crypto-verse. Here's why.

The regulatory environment is improving every day

Trump pledged to take care of crypto players if they supported him in the election, and so far he has kept that promise. During the campaign, Trump said he would fire Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chairman Gary Gensler on day one if elected. We won't get to that point because Gensler has already said he will resign once Trump takes office.

The crypto community and Gensler have had a thorny relationship. In 2020, the SEC sued Ripple, the company behind XRP, and its founders Brad Garlinghouse and Christian Larsen, for selling XRP as an unregistered security in 2013. The lawsuit represented an early battle between the crypto community and the SEC because that the agency wanted regulatory jurisdiction over many cryptocurrencies like XRP, while crypto players preferred to deal with other regulators. Ripple, Garlinghouse, and Larsen initially prevailed in this case, but the SEC later appealed parts of the judge's decision.

In March 2022, Gensler and the SEC instituted Staff Accounting Bulletin (SAB) 121. SAB 121 requires banks to account for crypto assets in deposit accounts as liabilities on their balance sheets, which also involves adding assets at fair value. Banks have not approved the measure because that is not normally how assets in custody are accounted for and the rule requires higher regulatory capital and liquidity ratios. With Gensler gone, most expect SAB 121 and the Ripple lawsuit to follow suit.

Additionally, recent media reports indicate that the Trump administration is considering asking the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to regulate the Bitcoin and Ethereum (ETH 1.36%) spot market. Crypto players have long preferred to be regulated by the CFTC rather than the SEC, which has many complex securities laws.

The Republican victory in Congress also bodes well for crypto. Coinbase (COIN -3.13%) Policy Director Faryar Shirzad recently told CNBC that a Trump administration should pave the way for crypto legislation to be passed quickly by Congress. “We have the most pro-crypto congress ever organized [in] history,” Shirzad said.

In addition to SAB 121, Shirzad sees two bills moving through Congress either this year in the lame duck session or next year. The first is the Financial Innovation and Technology for the 21st Century Act, which the United States House of Representatives approved. The bill would create a comprehensive legal guide for cryptocurrencies and digital assets. The industry has been operating in the gray for some time, making it difficult for crypto companies and regulators.

Another bill, the Clarity for Payment Stablecoins Act, would create a legal body responsible for licensing stablecoin companies. Stablecoins are digital assets tied to a commodity or currency such as the dollar, and can be used to take advantage of some of the most attractive features of stablecoins without the volatility.

More are likely on the way

Trump has yet to sit in the Oval Office for his second term and the crypto industry is already reaping the rewards. I expect more, including greater liquidity through spot exchange-traded funds (ETFs). It took a while, but the SEC approved the spot-Bitcoin and spot-Ethereum ETFs. However, a friendlier SEC could approve spot ETFs for other tokens like XRP and Solana (SOL 5.15%).

ETFs make it easier for investors to access cryptocurrencies. More traditional investment brokerage firms will also likely offer more cryptocurrencies. Popular retail brokerage Robinhood (HOOD -2.70%) began selling four new tokens on its platform shortly after Trump won the election. Many cryptocurrencies have already gained a lot, so I'm sure we will reach a point where the sector is overbought. However, more good news is likely, so the rally could extend into 2025.

Bram Berkowitz holds positions in Bitcoin, Ethereum and XRP. The Motley Fool holds positions and recommends Bitcoin, Coinbase Global, Ethereum, Solana and XRP. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

