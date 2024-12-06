Boris Johnson's 2-word description of the late Queen as he discusses the final meeting | Royal | News





Boris Johnson hailed the late Queen Elizabeth as the most impressive person he ever met and said she made his three years as prime minister bearable in a new interview. The former conservative leader said the late monarch, who died two days after resigning as prime minister, was like a grandmother he could confide in, praising his incredible knowledge and wisdom. Speaking on the Rosebud podcast with Gyles Brandreth today (Friday), Mr Johnson said she remained in wonderful, sparkling form when they last met, despite apparently suffering from a form of cancer bone marrow. Mr Brandreth, a close friend of the late Queen and her husband Prince Philip, revealed he had heard the 96-year-old suffered from a form of myeloma in his biography, Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait , published three months after his death. He wrote that the diagnosis “would explain his fatigue and weight loss as well as those 'mobility problems' that we were often told about during the last year of his life.”

Mr. Johnson also detailed the diagnosis in his memoir, Unleashed, saying: I had known for a year or more that she had a form of bone cancer, and her doctors feared that at any time she might experience a sudden decline. » But Buckingham Palace never confirmed this information and his death certificate simply stated his advanced age. After naming the late Queen as the most impressive person he had met, Mr Johnson said: “Her late Majesty the Queen was the most phenomenal fund of wisdom and knowledge… very wise.” He added: “I always felt supported and energized in his presence. You couldn't help but feel the worries melt away when you walked into his room. “And everything seemed much easier and bearable. Because she had seen it all before. And there was nothing you could say to her that would shock her. “I mean, it was like having tea with your favorite grandmother and telling her things you wouldn't dream of saying to your parents.”

The politician said although there were signs the Queen was ill when they last met at Balmoral, she was still as sharp as a button. He told Mr Brandreth he was slightly dreading their final meeting, at which he tendered his resignation as Prime Minister shortly before the monarch invited Liz Truss to form a government. I arrived on time, as did you, and we were kept waiting for quite a while by the courtiers and by Edward Young, his wonderful private secretary, recalls Mr. Johnson. “And Edward said to me, 'I'm afraid she's been through a lot over the summer,' so I was kind of preparing myself. “But in reality, she was in great shape. Yes, you could tell she was tired, and you could tell she had had some sort of treatment because of the bruising on her wrist from injections etc., but she was absolutely on it. She followed everything. He added: “Two days later, I'm sad to say that she passed away, but she was totally, totally involved and lovely, and thoughtful, thoughtful of you. That was, I think, a big part of her charm. She was able to put herself in your place.”

When asked what is the one lesson from his life that he would like to share with people, he replied: “Well, I think it's His Maj. I think his advice to avoid bitterness is very good.” Mr Johnson also expressed his displeasure that people like him heed magpie superstitions – including the Queen – while other countries do not practice them. He said: “It really annoys me, when I go to Australia, or America, or Canada, France, they don't care about magpies, they don't care about magpies at all. “I'm panicking, I have a real problem. But she, Her Majesty the Queen, at least that's what she claimed – maybe she was just humoring me – but she said she had exactly the same thing.” He said that to avoid bad luck, if she saw a solitary magpie, the Queen would greet her with “Hello Mr Magpie” and tell her today's date – advice he followed. He said: “I find it very useful, I have to say: information that you can use.” But while Mr Johnson spoke fondly of the late Queen, a new book claimed the 96-year-old monarch considered him an idiot. Political journalist Tim Shipman writes in his book Out that the late Queen thought he was “better suited to the stage” than politics; and when he resigned two days before her death, she jokingly told a senior courtier: “At least that idiot won't organize my funeral.” The full interview can be heard today on the Rosebud Podcast with Gyles Brandreth on all major platforms.

