Man arrested in connection with Trump campaign office burglary





A man suspected of burglarizing a Trump campaign office in Virginia was arrested in California over the weekend, authorities said.

Security video captured images of the suspect in August. The Loudoun County, Virginia, Sheriff's Office said Thursday that the man in the video, Toby Shane Kessler, 39, was arrested Saturday in California for squatting in an unoccupied dormitory on the University of California campus in San Francisco. He will face burglary charges in Virginia.

Trump's campaign office in Ashburn was burglarized on August 11. The facility also houses the headquarters of the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee.

Kessler forced “entry through the rear door of the Ashburn office” and spent “a brief period of time inside before leaving,” the sheriff's office said.

Kessler is incarcerated in a San Francisco County jail, according to the city sheriff's office website. He faces 19 charges, including trespassing, vandalism and theft, which could relate to several cases.

“After the August burglary, we were concerned that he had left the Washington, D.C. area and coordinated with other agencies to help locate him, as is standard practice.” sheriff's spokesman Thomas Julia told NBC News in a statement.

When Kessler was arrested in California, “his name came up as the person identified in the Loudoun burglary,” Julia said.

The sheriff's office described Kessler as having no fixed address.

University of California San Francisco police referred questions about the arrest to the university's public affairs team, which did not immediately respond to further questions about the arrest.

Neither the Trump transition team nor the Virginia 10th District Republican Committee immediately responded to requests for comment on the arrest.

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office identified Kessler and issued a warrant for his arrest in August, just days after the burglary. At the time, the office said in a press release that he “appeared to have left nothing behind, and it remains unclear what, if anything, he took with him.”

Kessler's attorneys could not immediately be reached for comment. The police services concerned have not identified them.

