PM Modi pays tribute to Dr BR Ambedkar

New Delhi [India]December 6 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday paid homage to Dr BR Ambedkar on the Parliament lawns in the national capital on the occasion of the 69th Mahaparinirvan Diwas.

The Prime Minister, in an article on X, said that Ambedkar's tireless struggle for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations.

“On the occasion of Mahaparinirvan Diwas, we bow before Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, the architect of our Constitution and a beacon of social justice. Dr. Ambedkar's tireless struggle for equality and human dignity continues to inspire generations. Today, as we remember his contributions, we reiterate our commitment to realizing his vision. I'm also sharing a photo from my visit to Chaitya Bhoomi in Mumbai earlier this year! » PM Modi published on X.



Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, former President Ram Nath Kovind, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla paid tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on the Parliament lawns.



Moreover, Congress President and Prime Minister Modi were seen holding hands on the occasion.



Mahaparinirvan Diwas is celebrated every year on December 6 to commemorate the death anniversary of Bharat Ratna, Dr. Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, affectionately known as Babasaheb Ambedkar, the chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

Born on April 14, 1891, Baba Saheb Ambedkar was an Indian jurist, economist, politician and social reformer who campaigned against social discrimination against Dalits and supported the rights of women workers in the advertising industry.

Dr. Ambedkar, a revered leader, thinker and reformer, dedicated his life to upholding equality and eradicating caste-based discrimination.

Mahaparinirvan Diwas holds deep significance as a tribute to the transformative legacy of Dr BR Ambedkar.

According to Buddhist texts, the death of Lord Buddha is considered Mahaparinirvan, the Sanskrit term for “nirvana after death”. Parinirvan is considered a liberation from Samara, karma and the cycle of death and birth. It is the most sacrosanct day in the Buddhist calendar.

He was also one of the seven members of the committee that drafted the Indian Constitution after independence. In 1990, Ambedkar was awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honor.

Baba Saheb Ambedkar died on December 6, 1956 at his home in Delhi. (ANI)

