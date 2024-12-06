3 Facts about PDIP's dismissal of Jokowi, a long relationship destroyed by the 2024 presidential election





loading…

PDIP General Chairwoman Megawati Soekarnoputri speaks with Joko Widodo (Jokowi) at an event. The PDIP officially expelled Jokowi and his family from the party. FOTO/DOK.SINDOnews

JAKARTA – Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle ( PDIP ) decided to dismiss former president Joko Widodo ( Jokowi ) party officials. The dismissal was openly communicated by the Secretary General (Sekjen) of the DPP PDIP, Hasto Kristiyanto. – Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle () decided to dismiss former president Joko Widodo () party officials. The dismissal was openly communicated by the Secretary General (Sekjen) of the DPP PDIP, Hasto Kristiyanto. “I reiterate that Pak Jokowi and his family are no longer part of the PDI Perjuangan,” said Hasto at the PDIP Party School, Lenteng Agung, South Jakarta, Wednesday (04/12/2024). Before that, the content of Jokowi's dismissal from PDIP had been circulating loudly. Looking back, one of the turning points in the breakdown of relations between the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia and the party with the bull symbol can be seen when Gibran gave his blessing to accompany Prabowo Subianto in the presidential election of 2024 (Pilpres). Facts about Jokowi's dismissal from PDIP 1. Don't get fired yourself Besides Jokowi, PDIP DPP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto also revealed the names of other people who were also fired. Including his eldest son, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, now vice president, and his son-in-law, Bobby Nasution. In his statement, Hasto also said that the party considers that the political practices carried out by Jokowi and his family are no longer in line with the ideals of the party that has been fought for since the Bung Karno era. 2. Hasto mentioned membership cards At the same time, Hasto said that membership in PDIP is not only manifested by the presence or absence of a membership card, but also by commitment to building a good civilization for national and state life. This statement was likely intended to respond to Jokowi, who had previously claimed that he still had his PDIP membership card (KTA). Furthermore, Hasto assured that the party will never lose the ideal idea that an ordinary person can become a leader. However, he believes that the political practices carried out by Jokowi and his family should certainly be a valuable lesson for all parties, especially in terms of implementing party discipline. 3. Several parties suspected it The different path chosen by Jokowi led him to distance himself from the PDIP. In fact, one could say that his name had already been promoted by the political party (parpol) led by Megawati Soekarnoputri. Looking back, Jokowi joined the PDIP around 2004. After that, he achieved a winning streak in various contests involving the Mayor of Surakarta, the Governor of Jakarta and the President of the Republic of Indonesia. The long relationship between Jokowi and the PDIP began to crack towards preparations for the 2024 presidential election. This became increasingly clear when he gave his blessing to Gibran to run alongside Prabowo Subianto. Since then, Jokowi has not been seen at major party events. Not only that, the PDIP also criticized him more often on various occasions. Faced with this situation, a number of parties suspect Jokowi of no longer being part of the PDIP. After being curious for a long time, a definitive answer finally emerged when PDIP DPP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto revealed the dismissal of Jokowi and his family members from the party. (And)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.sindonews.com/read/1498911/12/3-fakta-pemecatan-jokowi-oleh-pdip-hubungan-panjang-yang-hancur-karena-pilpres-2024-1733443965 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos