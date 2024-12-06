Boris Johnson reveals his naughty or nice Santa list – with hilarious addition | United Kingdom | News





Former Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson has delivered his verdict on who should be on Santa's list this Christmas. The hilarious recap involves announcing his memoir, Unleashed, in which he gives insight into the people he considers mean or nice. The festive video shows Boris Johnson sipping from a Get Xmas Done cup as he lists names – a cheeky reference to his Brexit slogan which he used during his successful 2019 general election campaign .

Sitting comfortably in front of a crackling fire, Mr Johnson enjoys a fine pie before getting to work determining who he thinks has treated him well or not this year. Hilariously, his long-time nemesis Michael Gove is listed in both columns, but he doesn't reveal exactly why. Below, we share who got Mr. Johnson's thumbs up or thumbs down for the year.

Naughty 1. Michael Gové 2. Jeremy Clarkson In the video, Mr Johnson said: I wonder if he stood up for farmers. On the other hand, he publicly gloated about knocking me off the top spot on the bestseller list. 3. Leonard DiCaprio In his video he says the actor is on the list for spending an unacceptably long time in the bog during the Cop26 summit in Glasgow. It appears DiCaprio snubbed him while he was there after the former prime minister approached him. 4. Richard Osman Mr. Osman spoke about Unleashed's sales during his podcast, The Rest is Entertainment, saying sales were far below all of HarperCollins' expectations. The video shows Mr Jonson saying: It will give him something to occupy him next time when he picks up a copy of Unleashed. 5. Tracking Dilyn is the dog of Mr. Johnson and his wife Carrie.

Good 1. Michael Gove 2. Laura Kunssberg Now the thing about her is that she was going to do a classic hostile BBC interview, but she was very nice and asked me the questions in advance. Good, said the former Conservative leader. Kuenssberg was forced to cancel her interview with the former prime minister scheduled for early October, after she mistakenly sent her briefing notes to him, rather than to his team. She said at the time that it was frustrating and there was no point pretending it was anything other than embarrassing and disappointing. 3. Nicola Sturgeon 4. Angela Merkel 5. Tracking

