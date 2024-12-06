Turkey-UAE extradition deal puts Erdoan gangster's former ally at risk

For years, the government of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan has cooperated with mobster Sedat Peker, a notorious organized crime figure, to intimidate his critics and political opponents.

Approval of the extradition deal between Turkey and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) signed in July 2023 could pave the way for the potential return of a fugitive gangster and former ally turned adversary of the Turkish president who has found refuge in the Gulf. nation.

The agreement, submitted to Parliament for ratification by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on November 29, requires the two countries to extradite individuals for the purposes of investigation, prosecution or execution of sentences related to offenses recognized as punishable by the laws of both countries.

Implementing the deal has been a key priority for the Erdogan administration, as Turkey actively pursues the extradition of Sedat Peker, a notorious organized crime figure. For years, Peker worked with the Erdogan government to intimidate its critics and political opponents.

After a falling out with Erdogan in 2019, Peker fled Turkey and sought refuge in the United Arab Emirates. There, he briefly aired allegations against the Erdogan government through a series of YouTube videos before falling silent entirely.

The agreement allows for the provisional arrest of individuals for up to 40 days while extradition documents are processed. Additionally, both countries can seize and transfer property related to the offense, even if the individual in question cannot be extradited due to unforeseen circumstances, such as death or disappearance.

The agreement also stipulates that political crimes, purely military crimes or cases prosecuted on discriminatory grounds will not be taken into account.

Signed in Abu Dhabi on July 19, 2023, the agreement will enter into force 30 days after both parties complete their internal legal procedures. Changes may be made by mutual written consent and both parties retain the right to terminate the agreement upon six months' written notice.

Ratification of the deal by the Turkish Parliament, a foregone conclusion, would provide the Erdogan government with the legal basis to pursue Peker's extradition to Turkey to face criminal charges. Known for his vindictive approach, President Erdogan is determined to retaliate against Peker for exposing misconduct within his regime.

Between 2014 and 2019, while operating under Erdogan's patronage, Peker enjoyed complete impunity and expanded his organized crime syndicate. Acting on government orders, he orchestrated campaigns of intimidation and terror against Erdogan's critics and political opponents, without facing any consequences.

For example, Peker threatened a violent rampage against 1,128 academics and intellectuals after calling for a peaceful resolution of the Kurdish question. We will pour out your blood and bathe in it, he said, leading to legal action against him. However, he was acquitted by a Turkish court in 2018, as he was then still under the protection of the Erdogan government.

In another instance, Peker threatened violence against members of the faith-based Glen movement, a group critical of the Erdogan government, saying they would be hanged in the streets from flagpoles and trees. He further said that those imprisoned would also be killed. Although he was charged by a prosecutor with inciting violence, the court allowed Peker to be released in June 2018.

When Russia imposed drastic sanctions on Turkey following the downing of a Russian fighter jet near the Turkish border in 2015, Peker also made threats against Russia. He advocated for Chechen militants to be trained by Turkish intelligence services and released to Russia. Similar threats have been directed at Europe and Israel in response to their criticism of Erdogan.

Peker also orchestrated a violent raid on a media group publishing articles critical of Erdogan's government and financially supported a ruling party lawmaker who organized groups of radical Young Turks operating in Europe. The gangster is also linked to jihadist factions in Syria, whose operations he financed. He has sent bulletproof vests and pickup trucks to militant groups in Syria that align with Erdogan's government as proxy forces.

As a notorious criminal, Peker has a long criminal record in the Turkish criminal justice system. He has been incarcerated several times on various charges, including racketeering, organized crime, kidnapping and ransom demanding, and battery. In 2004, he was formally arrested and subsequently sentenced to 14 years and six months in prison following a trial at the 9th High Criminal Court in Istanbul.

In 1992, Peker was recruited as an agent by Veli Kk, a Turkish brigadier general known for creating the notorious JITEM, an intelligence branch within the Turkish gendarmerie. Kk was also infamous for his involvement in extrajudicial killings in Türkiye, particularly in the southeast, where Kurds have long been oppressed. While working for Kk, Peker orchestrated a series of drive-by shootings targeting Turkey's Alevi minority in the 1990s.

Peker's involvement in an assassination plot targeting Turkish author and Nobel laureate Orhan Pamuk, who had made critical comments about Turkey in the past, was also revealed. Police discovered the plot and apprehended the contractors hired to carry out the attack, thereby foiling Pamuk's assassination attempt.

Peker fell out of favor with President Erdogan after secretly conspiring with former Interior Minister Sleyman Soylu in what was seen as an internal coup within the government, aimed at weakening Erdogan's son , Berat Albayrak. He was then forced to flee the country, first to the Balkans, then to Africa, before finally seeking refuge in the United Arab Emirates.

In 2021, Peker began posting video messages in which he revealed his role in helping the Erdogan government intimidate critics and opponents. He denounced the government's involvement in various illicit activities, including cocaine trafficking and the arming of jihadists in Syria, highlighting the darker side of Erdogan's regime.

Following Peker's online revelations, a new criminal investigation was opened against him in Turkey and his network faced a significant crackdown, with police arresting his associates who ran the organized crime syndicate on his behalf while he was in exile. Peker's extradition has become a top priority for the Erdogan government, which has also put pressure on the United Arab Emirates to silence him.

Peker has reportedly been forced into silence by the United Arab Emirates authorities, who do not want to jeopardize a possible rapprochement with Turkey. Some rumors also suggest that he made a secret deal with the Erdogan government, agreeing to remain silent in exchange for peace. Whatever the real reason for Peker's silence, President Erdogan would likely want him detained in Turkey if he began revealing more details about the government's secret activities. In this case, the extradition deal would prove invaluable.

Peker is not the only one to have fled Turkey to escape repression. Dozens of other criminals involved in organized crime now live in the UAE, having amassed hundreds of millions of dollars hidden in banks in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. These individuals were once used by the Erdogan government, but later fell out with the regime due to conflicts over wealth sharing.

