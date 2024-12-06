CM Omar says he will talk to PM Modi, Shah to restore J&K's statehood





SRINAGAR: Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday hinted at a big battle for the restoration of the state and said he would take it up with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Minister of State. Interior Amit Shah. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a function in Srinagar, Omar said, “We have to fight a big battle. And this battle is aimed at restoring the statehood of J&K. On August 5, 2019, the Center removed the special status of J&K and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two UTs, Jammu and Kashmir (with legislature) and Ladakh (without legislature). We hope that the promise made by Prime Minister Modi with the people of J&K (and not with the NC government) during the Lok Sabha and Assembly elections regarding restoration of the state will be fulfilled, he declared. Omar said that during the Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, people participated massively without any fear. They (the people) made the Assembly elections a success, hoping that the promise made to them regarding the restoration of the state will be fulfilled, the CM said. Omar said Prime Minister Modi and Shah were busy with the Jharkhand and Maharasthra elections. “Now they will have some time and we can discuss with them so that J&K gets its statehood back as soon as possible,” he said. The NC, which won the first Assembly polls in J&K after the abrogation of Article 370, had pledged in its election manifesto to restore statehood. The first cabinet meeting of the Omar government on October 19 adopted a resolution on statehood restoration. The cabinet resolution states that restoration of statehood will be the start of a healing process, protecting the identity of the people of J&K. After the resolution was approved by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Omar met Prime Minister Modi, Shah, Defense Minister Rajnat Singh and other Union ministers and handed over copies of the resolution to them . Senior NC leader and MP Tanvir Sadiq, close to Omar, said the CM held positive talks with Modi, Shah and other Union ministers on restoration of the state.

