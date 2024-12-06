Trump tariff threat strains Canada-Mexico relations





Canada is accused of throwing Mexico under the bus over a tariff threat ahead of President-elect Donald Trump's second term in the White House.

Last week, Trump threatened to impose across-the-board 25% tariffs on the two countries when he takes office in January unless they secure their shared borders with the United States.

Canadian officials were quick to distance their country's border problems from those of Mexico, arguing that drug trafficking and illegal crossings at the southern border were far more numerous and that Mexico was serving as a “back door” in North America for Chinese investments.

These remarks did not go unnoticed in Mexico.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum told The Associated Press this week that Mexico must be respected, especially by its trading partners.

She said Canada has its own social problems related to fentanyl use, adding that the country can only wish it had the cultural riches of Mexico.

Sheinbaum's remarks come after Canada's U.S. Ambassador, Kirsten Hillman, told the news agency that during a recent dinner at Mar-a-Lago, Trump's Florida residence, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told the president-elect that the northern border was “very different from the northern border.” Mexican border.

Doug Ford, leader of Ontario, Canada's most populous province, said last week that putting Canada and Mexico in the same basket on border security – given the differences between the two borders – was ” the most insulting thing” he had heard from the United States, a long-time close ally of Canada.

Canadian officials have also tried to position the United States and Canada as a united front against China, while saying they share concerns that China is using Mexico as a backdoor to flood the North American market. cheap American imports.

In October, Canada imposed a 100% tariff on imports of Chinese-made electric vehicles (EVs) after similar announcements from the United States and the European Union.

The country is also considering imposing a 25% tax on Chinese steel and aluminum.

Mexico has not imposed such high tariffs.

Currently, the three countries are linked by a North American trade agreement renegotiated during Trump's first term. It will be renegotiated again in 2026.

But tensions with China have prompted Ford to repeatedly call for separate bilateral trade deals between Canada, the United States and Mexico – a proposal backed by Danielle Smith, leader of the wealthy Canadian province of Alberta in oil.

“They've had the opportunity to fix these problems for years and they just don't want to do it,” Ford said in late November.

Trudeau said that while Canada prefers Mexico to remain a united trading partner of North America, we may need to look at other options if the country does not address trade with China.

Marta Leardi-Anderson, executive director of the Cross-Border Institute at the University of Windsor – an Ontario city connected by a bridge to Detroit, Michigan – said Ford's comments likely reflect Ontario's deep reliance on with regard to its commercial relations with the United States.

The province is at the heart of Canada's highly integrated automotive industry, and trade between Ontario and the United States totaled more than C$493 billion ($350 billion) in 2023.

“That’s a huge amount of economic energy coming from just one region of the country,” Ms. Leardi-Anderson said.

She added that Trump's views on tariffs and border security have forced Mexico and Canada — also longtime allies — to analyze the gaps in their relationship in a way they never have. done before.

The comments were seen as a betrayal by Mexico's top trade negotiator, Gutierrez Romano, who told Canada's Globe and Mail newspaper last week that “it is not rational to be divided against the United States.” .

Ford's comments and Trudeau's perceived silence on them were also seen as offensive by some of the Mexican public, said Oliver Santín Pea, a professor at the National Autonomous University of Mexico.

“Ultimately, this is not the right time in bilateral relations [between Canada and Mexico]”Pea told the BBC, stressing that the nations have had stable relations for 85 years.

He said Sheinbaum's response indicates she will defend Mexico if necessary, but is likely not looking to open a two-front trade war with Trump and Trudeau.

“She will not allow herself to be taken in by provocations,” Mr. Pea said, but he also wants to make it known “that her country must be respected.”

Sheinbaum, who took office in October, is still establishing herself in her role as the country's first female president and has taken the position that Mexico must be respected as a full and equal partner, in particularly by its North American neighbors.

“I will always defend the rights of Mexico and Mexicans, including those based in the United States,” she told the BBC on the campaign trail when asked about the possibility of working with a second Trump administration.

Although both the northern and southern borders of the United States have reported illegal crossings and drug seizures, the numbers at the border with Canada are considerably lower than those at the border with Mexico, according to official data.

U.S. border agents seized 43 pounds (19.5 kg) of fentanyl at the northern border between October 2023 and last September, compared to more than 21,000 pounds at the southern border.

During the same period, just under 200,000 migrants were encountered on the northern border and more than two million on the southern border.

Canada has promised to strengthen border security since Trump's surprise threat of tariffs.

At the same time, Sheinbaum shared with Trump his country's immigration strategy while emphasizing his vision of “respect for human rights.”

“We reiterate that Mexico's position is not to close borders but to build bridges between governments and between peoples,” she said.

Crossings at the U.S.-Mexico border declined sharply this summer after reaching record levels earlier under the Biden administration, thanks in part to Mexico's efforts to implement measures such as the placing new checkpoints and increasing patrols.

Since Trump and Sheinbaum spoke on the phone following the tariff threats, Mexico has also made what it considers a record seizure of fentanyl — some 1,500 pills with an estimated value of about $400 million.

Mexico, China, and Canada together account for more than a third of the goods and services imported and exported by the United States, supporting tens of millions of American jobs.

About 75% of Canadian exports go to the United States, and Canadian imports to the United States are valued at $430 billion, according to the United Nations' Comtrade international trade database.

Mexico is the United States' largest trading partner, with imports valued at $480 billion.

With additional reporting from Will Grant in Mexico

