Russian President Putin welcomes Prime Minister Modis' initiatives for India's economic development

NEW DELHI – Russian President Vladimir Putin hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's India First policy and the Make in India initiative, highlighting how these policies have contributed to India's development.

Speaking at the 15th VTB Russia Calling Investment Forum, he acknowledged India's efforts to foster a stable environment for growth. His remarks came days after the Kremlin announced that President Putin would visit India next year for the annual India-Russia summit with Prime Minister Modi.

The Make in India initiative, aimed at boosting manufacturing and attracting foreign investment, has played a key role in strengthening India's position in the global economy, the Russian leader noted.

He praised the Indian government and its efforts to create stable conditions for small and medium enterprises (SMEs), particularly highlighting the economic initiatives led by Prime Minister Modi, with special emphasis on the Make in India programme.

President Putin has drawn parallels between Russia's import substitution program and India's Make in India initiative, expressing Moscow's desire to establish manufacturing operations in India. Investments in India are profitable, he added. He also highlighted that Indian leaders have been focused on prioritizing their national interests.

Prime Minister Modi has a similar program called Make in India. We are also ready to set up our manufacturing operations in India. The Government of India, under the leadership of the Prime Minister, has created stable conditions, driven by an India First policy. We believe that investing in India is profitable, the Russian president said.

He also noted that Russian company Rosneft recently invested $20 billion in the country.

President Putin also highlighted the importance of Russia's import substitution program in the context of BRICS developments, emphasizing the growth of SMEs and the need for a rapid dispute resolution mechanism to facilitate seamless business transactions for SMEs in BRICS countries.

He highlighted the emergence of new Russian brands that are replacing Western brands that have left the market, highlighting the success of local Russian manufacturers in sectors such as consumer goods, IT, high-tech and agriculture.

President Putin also called for greater cooperation among BRICS countries to support the growth of SMEs and encouraged member countries to identify key areas of collaboration at the upcoming summit in Brazil next year. Referring to the investment platform that Russia is developing with BRICS, he said it has the potential to benefit all partner countries and should become an important instrument to support the economies of BRICS countries. BRICS and provide financial resources to the countries of the South and East. .

I urge my BRICS colleagues to assess the current situation in key areas of cooperation, and we will certainly bring this to the attention of our Brazilian counterparts, who will lead BRICS next year, he added.