San Francisco, California; : Under the leadership of the former president Either WidoboJokowIndonesia has made great progress in transforming its agri-food system amid sustained economic growth, even in the face of challenges and uncertainty such as the coronavirus disease pandemic, Indonesia's director general said. Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations. /FAO) WHAT Dong Yuof which Mexico is one of the 191 member states. In this context and in different forums. Either Widobo and the president of the Agricultural Commission of the Senate of the Republic Manuel Huerta Ladrán de Guevara explained in Counter-response of a joint collaboration of resilient and sustainable agri-food models towards the transformation of global agri-food systems as a cornerstone of food security. In turn, among the areas in which FAO Indonesia and the Agriculture Commission collaborate, the increase in food production, reduction of food losses and crop biodiversity stand out, explained in the Parliament and Diplomacy program Veracruz senator Manuel Huerta Guevara's thief

How do you describe the conditions of your government in Indonesia facing an irreversible democracy at a time threatened by extremism?

Fortunately, our economy has maintained good performance, which is why we are considered an emerging model whose weight is not ignored among the members of the Association of Southeast Asian Countries (ASEAN), the Group of 20 and the Asa Pacific Economic Forum (APEC). because it reinforces its status as a member of the space Mikta the platform that brings together Indonesia, Korea, Australia and Turkey. Furthermore we are the country which has the largest Muslim population in the world but which has a secular government in which Christian, Hindu and Buddhist minorities coexist, which offers adequate room for maneuver and which, by remaining away from the conflicts of the Middle -East, is experiencing a revolution of consciousness.

What importance has your government given to the platform Mikta?

For Indonesia, since this forum was created as an interregional consultation platform, it was designed as a valuable instrument that contributes to better knowledge of the parties, strengthening bilateral ties and points of convergence that allow intensify cooperation between member countries that are already in place. Indonesia's trade and economic partners despite geographic distance which often prevents greater trade and investment flows.

What treatment do you anticipate in your relationship with another partner of the Mikta like Mexico?

A continuous and excellent political dialogue supported by both countries at all levels. Like Mexico, we share positions in the multilateral sphere strengthened by participation in space. MiktaFurthermore, we are following with interest the success of the reforms undertaken by your government

In what context does Indonesia join called the Silk Road established by China?

Together with Chinese President Xi Jinping, we have identified the main sectors of this crusade as investment, finance, mining, agriculture and nuclear energy, as well as the fight against terrorism, control drugs, cybersecurity and the fight against transnational crime. He also expressed support for building the ASEAN community to ensure progress in East Asa with the construction of an economic connectivity corridor and strengthening bilateral exchanges in the cultural field in this initiative. the Belt and Road Initiative which corroborates the transfer of power from the Atlantic to the Atlantic. Peaceful.

What importance did you attach to the award of the FAO Agricultural Medal?

At the time, I thanked the Director-General of FAO Qu Dong Yu This distinction defines his strong leadership as a reflection of the need to build effective partnerships to ensure sustainable and inclusive growth to promote productivity, while emphasizing the need to increase resilience and stability.

What treatment does Indonesia offer to religious minorities who live alongside the Muslim majority?

With 17,000 islands, which are home to more than 1,300 ethnic groups, we are a model of tolerance and pluralism, values ​​that we always project in our relations with other countries but with a government that respects and coexists with Christians, Hindus and Buddhist Minorities. For this reason, in this largest Muslim-majority country in the world, Islam is compatible with democracy and moderation.

Based on your experience as a speaker at the United Nations for the Homeless Group and in the context of collaboration with the Agriculture Commission and recent member of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Senate of the Republic, what are the challenges of global food production?

Working mainly on a common agenda that contributes to the reduction of food losses and waste, to the biodiversity of crops, to the mitigation of the effects of the climate crisis and to adaptation to them, how, the restoration of ecosystems, forest monitoring and management. natural resources without forgetting this objective. It also focuses on prioritizing the nexus between food, forests, water and energy.dpart of the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development

What will the Agriculture Commission's cooperation with FAO look like?

It is limited to various specific areas of collaboration such as the promotion of digital agriculture, including cyber farming and aquaculture and mainly to Mexico's call to FAO to act immediately to responsibly address the challenge of water supply in agriculture, because the sovereignty of nations depends on it. There is no doubt that water availability for agriculture is at a complex crossroads and what we do or do not do in the sector will impact the future of humanity and the planet. It is a vital resource that is running out and if we do not act together and urgently, placing collective interest above individual interest, we will be confronted in the short term with an irreversible reality, where lack of water will be a reason for big social problems.