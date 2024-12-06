Morning briefing, December 6, 2024

ISTANBUL

Here's a roundup of all the news you need to start your Friday, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and UN chief Antonio Guterres discussing regional and global issues, anti-regime groups in Syria capturing the city of Hama, the acceptance of French President Emmanuel Macron by the Prime Minister. Resignation of Minister Michel Barnier.

FEATURED STORIES

Turkish President, UN chief discuss regional, global issues

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan spoke by telephone with UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for the first time on Thursday during a meeting of the National Security Council to discuss regional and global issues, he said. announced Thursday the communications directorate of Turkey.

Erdogan told António Guterres that “the Syrian conflict has reached a new phase, managed with coolness”, stressing that “Turkey's greatest desire is for Syria to avoid further instability and civilian casualties”, according to a press release published by management at the end of their meetings.

“At this stage, the Syrian regime must urgently engage with its own people to work towards a comprehensive political solution,” the Turkish president stressed.

Anti-regime armed groups in Syria seize the city of Hama

Anti-regime armed groups in Syria captured the city of Hama, seizing the city center, consolidating their control and forcing regime forces to cede the city.

Anti-regime groups established full control over the city center after capturing the neighborhoods of Mezarib, Sanayi and Arbain.

Hassan Abdul Ghani, commander of the Military Operations Department formed by anti-regime groups, said on X: “The criminal Hafez al-Assad entered it with tanks and stole it from its residents, and today we We entered it with chariots and restored it to its people.”

The French president accepts the resignation of Prime Minister Barnier following a vote of no confidence.

French President Emmanuel Macron accepted the resignation of ousted Prime Minister Michel Barnier on Thursday, local media reported, citing a statement from the French presidency.

Barnier went to the Elysée presidential palace and tendered his resignation during a meeting with Macron, BFMT reported.

Earlier Wednesday evening, Barnier lost the confidence of the National Assembly, or lower house of the French parliament, after the majority of lawmakers voted in favor of a motion of no confidence, two days after he used his discretionary powers to make adopt the very controversial social law. security budget bill without a vote in Parliament.

NEWS IN BRIEF

Turkey adheres to the agreements it has reached in areas of operations in northern Syria and expects others to do the same, the Ministry of National Defense said on Thursday.

A Pakistani court on Thursday indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan in a case linked to an attack on army headquarters last year, according to a court filing.

Russia announced on Thursday that it would close the Polish consulate general in St. Petersburg in response to Warsaw's decision to close Moscow's consulate in Poznan in October.

Hamas said Thursday it had accepted an Egyptian proposal to form a joint Palestinian committee to manage the Gaza Strip after the ongoing Israeli war.

Turkey's National Security Council (NSC) on Thursday evening declared its support for Syrian territorial integrity and expressed its commitment to the country's stability.

The Turkish Foreign Minister discussed the latest developments in Syria by telephone with the Secretary General of the Arab League on Thursday.

A magnitude 7.0 earthquake struck the California coast on Thursday, triggering a tsunami warning, according to the US Geological Survey.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on Thursday expressed serious concerns over the increasing militarization of southern Cyprus and the facilitation of foreign forces through strategic partnerships with powerful allies like the UNITED STATES.

The United States on Thursday called for a return to a serious UN-facilitated political process in Syria, adding that Bashar al-Assad's refusal to engage had led to recent developments.

The Israeli army admitted on Thursday to striking tents housing displaced Palestinians in the al-Mawasi area, designated as a “safe zone” in Khan Younis, southern Gaza. The airstrike killed 23 Palestinians and injured dozens more.

The United States on Thursday rejected Amnesty International's report that there is “conclusive evidence” of Israeli genocide against Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Hezbollah's leader announced Thursday that the group was “leaving an opportunity” for a successful ceasefire agreement with Israel, although Tel Aviv has violated its terms dozens of times.

The US deputy envoy to the UN, Robert Wood, on Thursday accused Bashar al-Assad's regime of using chemical weapons against Syrians at a time when it “feels most in danger”.

SPORTY

Turkish Football Federation refers Maccabi Tel Aviv to UEFA for review and possible action

The Turkish Football Federation (TFF) on Thursday officially requested that Gavriel Kanichowsky and his club, Maccabi Tel Aviv, be referred to UEFA for disciplinary review.

The TFF said in a statement to Anadolu that the Israeli player's military salute to his army during his goal celebration was “political, thoughtless and intended to convey a message.”

The Turkish Football Federation announced that it had asked the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Board to open an investigation into the incident involving the player and his club.

BUSINESS AND ECONOMY

Global trade expected to hit record $33 trillion in 2024

Global trade is expected to reach a historic $33 trillion in 2024, an annual growth of 3.3%, according to the latest global trade update from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development ( UNCTAD) published Thursday.

Strong growth in services trade, which jumped 7% this year, was a key driver, contributing $500 billion, or half of the total rise.

Trade in goods grew only 2% and remained below its 2022 peak.

In the United States, initial jobless claims up by 9,000, above forecasts

The number of Americans filing for initial unemployment increased by 9,000 last week to 224,000, according to Labor Department data released Thursday.

This figure was above the market forecast of 215,000 and up from the previous week's revised level of 215,000.

The four-week moving average was 218,250, an increase of 750 from the previous week's revised level of 217,500.

Bitcoin falls below $100,000

Bitcoin price fell below $100,000 on Thursday after hitting an all-time high of $103,900.

The price of the world's largest cryptocurrency was around $99,300 as of 2000 GMT.

The market is expecting a positive development for cryptocurrencies after US President-elect Donald Trump's victory in the presidential election, as he promised that his country would be the “cryptocurrency capital of the world.”

